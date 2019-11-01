Power Extraction and Conversion of Renewable Energy
1st Edition
Wind, Solar P.V. and Fuel Cells
Description
Power Extraction and Conversion of Renewable Energy: Wind, Solar P.V. and Fuel Cells provides a detailed analysis of the various power converter operations fed by solar PV and other renewable energies. Practical aspects addressing the behavior of systems, such as operating point on source characteristics and the buckling or boosting of power converters when power converters are considered, as are the fundamentals for effective use and application of renewables. Computer simulation models for typical systems give the reader a deeper insight and “feel” for actual systems. This book provides readers with a tool to develop, design and achieve successful power extraction.
Key Features
- Uniquely analyzes converters for renewable energy application, including the practical characteristics of renewable sources
- Includes simulation models of complete systems and solved numerical problems
- Features international standards of renewable systems throughout, thus guiding industrial system design
Readership
Researchers in power electronics applications to renewable energy; Graduate students in Electrical Engineering and Energy Science and Engineering; R&D organizations and industry professionals engaged in research in the field of renewable energy solar PV systems
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. PV Modeling and Characterization
3. MPPT Algorithms for PV systems
4. DC-DC Voltage Converter Interfaces for PV Systems
5. DC-DC Current Converter Interfaces for PV Systems
6. Derived topologies of the dc-dc power converters as solar PV Interfaces
7. DC-AC Converter Interfaces for PV Systems
8. Effect of Partial Shading and Mismatch
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128124505
About the Author
Vivek Agarwal
Professor and Institute Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay, India, Fellow, Indian National Academy of Engineering (FNAE); Fellow, IEEE, USA; Fellow, IETE, India and Life Member, ISTE, India. Fields of interest include Power conversion, Power quality, Renewable energy and distributed energy systems, Intelligent control of power electronic systems and Electronic systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Institute Chair, Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay, India
Sachin Jain
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Andhra Pradesh, India. Fields of Interest include Grid-Tied PV Inverters, Design and optimization of power supplies, Power electronic circuits modeling and simulation, Switch-mode power supplies, Power Electronics and its interface with other Renewable sources.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Andhra Pradesh, India