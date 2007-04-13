Physical and Logical Security Convergence: Powered By Enterprise Security Management
1st Edition
Description
Government and companies have already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the convergence of physical and logical security solutions, but there are no books on the topic.
This book begins with an overall explanation of information security, physical security, and why approaching these two different types of security in one way (called convergence) is so critical in today’s changing security landscape. It then details enterprise security management as it relates to incident detection and incident management. This is followed by detailed examples of implementation, taking the reader through cases addressing various physical security technologies such as: video surveillance, HVAC, RFID, access controls, biometrics, and more.
Key Features
- This topic is picking up momentum every day with every new computer exploit, announcement of a malicious insider, or issues related to terrorists, organized crime, and nation-state threats
- The author has over a decade of real-world security and management expertise developed in some of the most sensitive and mission-critical environments in the world
- Enterprise Security Management (ESM) is deployed in tens of thousands of organizations worldwide
Readership
System and security administrators as well as operational managers for physical security and information technology departments in public and private organizations are the primary audiences for this book. Additionally, it is valuable for any individual or organization that needs the technical knowledge to converge the historically disparate professions of information technology and physical security. Finally, it is valuable to any group desiring greater operational efficiencies and a reduction in overall risk in regards to: hackers, terrorist, organized crime, nation-state threats, malicious insiders, malicious competitors, and other criminals.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Physical Security History
- What is Convergence and Why Do We Care?
- Examples from the Media, Interesting Stories
- Identity Management and & Access Control
- Video Surveillance & Video Analysis
- Selling Security: R.O.I. & Enterprise Deployments
- The New Security Organization: The Trusted Enterprise
- ESM Architecture
- ESM Log Collection
- ESM Event Processing, Real-Time Analysis, and Response
- ESM Event Storage and Forensic Analysis
- Bridging the Chinese Wall
- Physical Controls
- Video Surveillance - Data Center Snapshots - Video Surveillance - Tailgating
- Environmental Controls - Dell, NetBIOS
- Oil and Gas: SCADA 18: Final Thoughts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2006
- Published:
- 13th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558783
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491228
About the Editor
Eric Cole
Dr. Eric Cole is an industry recognized security expert, technology visionary and scientist, with over 15 year’s hands-on experience. Dr. Cole currently performs leading edge security consulting and works in research and development to advance the state of the art in information systems security. Dr. Cole has over a decade of experience in information technology, with a focus on perimeter defense, secure network design, vulnerability discovery, penetration testing, and intrusion detection systems. Dr. Cole has a Masters in Computer Science from NYIT, and Ph.D. from Pace University with a concentration in Information Security. Dr. Cole is the author of several books to include Hackers Beware, Hiding in Plain Site, Network Security Bible and Insider Threat. He is also the inventor of over 20 patents and is a researcher, writer, and speaker for SANS Institute and faculty for The SANS Technology Institute, a degree granting institution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independant network security consultant and speaker, USA
About the Author
William Crowell
William P. Crowell is an Independent Consultant specializing in Information Technology, Security and Intelligence Systems. He also is a director and Chairman of Broadware Technologies, an Internet streaming-video company, a director of ArcSight, Inc., an enterprise security management software company, a director of Narus, a software company specializing in IP telecommunications Infrastructure software, a director at Ounce Labs, a software company specializing in source code vulnerability assessment tools and a director of RVison, a video surveillance technology company. In July 2003 he was appointed to the Unisys Corporate Security Advisory Board (now the Security Leadership Institute) to address emerging security issues and best practices.
William P. Crowell served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Santa Clara, California-based Cylink Corporation, a leading provider of e-business security solutions from November 1998 to February 2003, when Cylink was acquired by SafeNet, Inc., a Baltimore based VPN technology and security products company. He continues to serve as a consultant and member of the Federal Advisory Board at SafeNet.
Crowell came to Cylink from the National Security Agency, where he held a series of senior positions in operations, strategic planning, research and development, and finance. In early 1994 he was appointed as the Deputy Director of NSA and served in that post until his retirement in late 1997 From 1989 to 1990, Crowell served as a vice president at Atlantic Aerospace Electronics Corporation, now a subsidiary of Titan Systems, leading business development in space technology, signal processing and intelligence systems.
In April 1999, Crowell was appointed to the President’s Export Council (PEC), which advised the administration on trade and export policy. He served as chairman of the PEC Subcommittee on Encryption, which worked with the Administration, Congress and private industry to substantially loosen restrictions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Deputy Director, National Security Agency
Brian Contos
Brian T. Contos, CISSP, Chief Security Officer, ArcSight Inc. has over a decade of real-world security engineering and management expertise developed in some of the most sensitive and mission-critical environments in the world. As ArcSight's CSO he advises government organizations and Global 1,000s on security strategy related to Enterprise Security Management (ESM) solutions while being an evangelist for the security space. He has delivered security-related speeches, white papers, webcasts, podcasts and most recently published a book on insider threats titled – Enemy at the Water Cooler. He frequently appears in media outlets including: Forbes, The London Times, Computerworld, SC Magazine, Tech News World, Financial Sector Technology and the Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance Journal. Mr. Contos has held management and engineering positions at Riptech, Lucent Bell Labs, Compaq Computers and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). He has worked throughout North America, South America, Western Europe, and Asia and holds a B.S. from the University of Arizona in addition to a number of industry and vendor certifications.
Affiliations and Expertise
CISSP, Chief Security Officer, ArcSight Inc.
Colby DeRodeff
Colby DeRodeff, GCIA, GCNA; Manager, Technical Marketing, ArcSight, has spent nearly a decade working with global organizations guiding best practices and empowering the use of ArcSight products across all business verticals including government, finance and healthcare. In this capacity he has been exposed to countless security and organizational challenges giving him a unique perspective on today’s information security challenges.
Recognized as an expert in the field of IT security, Colby’s primary areas of focus are insider threat, the convergence of physical and logical security, as well as enterprise security and information management. As the leader of ArcSight’s Technical Marketing team, Colby drives content for customers to more easily identify and solve complex real-world issues. He has helped ArcSight grow from the earliest days as a sales consultant and implementation engineer, to joining the development organization where he was one of the founders of ArcSight’s Strategic Application Solutions team delivering content solutions to solve real world problems such as compliance and insider threat.
Colby has held several consulting positions at companies; such as Veritas where he was responsible for deploying their global IDS infrastructure and ThinkLink Inc, where he maintained an enterprise VoIP network.
Colby attended San Francisco State University and holds both the SANS Intrusion Analyst (GCIA) and Network Auditor (GCNA) certifications
Affiliations and Expertise
GCIA, GCNA Manager, Technical Marketing, ArcSight, Inc., CA
Dan Dunkel
Dan Dunkel is President of New Era Associates, LLC., a full service sales consultancy and business development practice based in the Dallas/Ft.Worth metroplex. He brings over 22 years of sales and executive experience working for domestic and international High Tech organizations ranging in size from venture funded startups to Fortune 50 firms. His product knowledge includes enterprise hardware, software solutions, and networking technologies.
New Era assists clients that are seeking to develop partnerships and execute tailored strategies in the security convergence marketplace. Mr. Dunkel is a frequent presenter at numerous security industry events worldwide and writes a twice monthly column for Today's System Integrator, a Security Magazine publication.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, New Era Associates, LLC., Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX, USA
Reviews
Security in the post 9/11 world is about much more than just guns, guards and gates. The authors make a tremendous contribution to today's security debate by offering thoughtful and sensible recommendations that will help any reader understand the challenges of the networked world we now live in.- Roger Cressey, NBC News terrorism analyst Written for both practitioners and managers, the authors provide the necessary background information as well as copious technical detail, and they round it out with a view of the converged security future. Numerous real-world examples and case studies are interwoven throughout the text, providing ample evidence that convergence is happening, but it is also hard to do well. Take advantage of the years in the government and commercial arenas that the authors have, their knowledge of current and emerging technologies, and their insight on other's successes and failures.- Dr. Jim Jones, CISSP, Senior Scientist, SAIC In my opinion the authors do an exceptional job explaining the need for more comprehensive approaches to achieving operational risk management within business and governmental organizations. The authors clearly demonstrate why convergence of physical and logical security is a natural evolution with significant advantages to all participants.- Dr. Larry Ponemon, Chairman and Founder of the Ponemon Institute The consistent and persistent message in this book is needed and well presented Corporate executives must understand and implement converged security or get left behind. This message is presented using a nice balance of historical examples and contemporary business issues and case studies. The authors make their points by presenting information from the public, and government perspectives. Thus, this book is appropriate for any leader in the field of security (physical or IT).- Dr. Terry Gudaitis, Cyber Intelligence Director, Cyveillance Physical & Logical Security Convergence: Enabling Rick Management in the Trusted Enterprises takes an in-depth look at how the issue of convergence is impacting enterprise security, particularly from the insider threat perspective. Solutions are commonly a reaction that lag behind evolving threat, be they technology or management focused. In the new world, we need bottom up approaches that converge solutions that keep up with evolution. This book is a primer for convergence in an evolving rish environment.- Dr. Bruce Gabrielson, NCE, Associate, Booz Allen Hamilton This book will be an invaluable guide to anyone involved in guiding security convergence or simply wanting to understand the power and benefits of convergence.-Mark Fernandes, Senior Manager, Deloitte