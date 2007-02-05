Philosophy of Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515438, 9780080471242

Philosophy of Biology

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Mohan Matthen Christopher Stephens
Series Editors: Dov M. Gabbay Paul Thagard John Woods
eBook ISBN: 9780080471242
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515438
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 5th February 2007
Page Count: 638
Table of Contents

General Preface (D. Gabbay, P. Thagard and J. Woods) Contents Preface (Mohan Matthen and Christopher Stephens) List of Contributors

I. Biography Darwin (Michael Ruse) Sir Ronald Aylmer Fisher (Robert A. Skipper, Jr) Haldane and the Emergence of Modern Evolutionary Theory (Sahotra. Sarkar) Sewall Wright (James F. Crow) Motoo Kimura (James F. Crow)

II. Evolution Natural Selection (Christopher Stephens) Neutralism (Anya Plutynski) Levels of Selection (Robert A. Wilson) What is Evolvability (Kim Sterelny) Development: Three Grades of Ontogenetic Involvement (D.M. Walsh) Evolution and Normativity (Michael Bradie) Evolutionary Ethics (Catherine Wilson)

III Genetics Genetic Analysis (Raphael Falk) The Development of Population Genetics (Margaret Morrison) Maximisation Principles in Evolutionary Biology (A.W.F. Edwards) Reductionism in Biology (Alex Rosenberg) Traits, Genes and Coding (Michael Wheeler)

IV. Taxonomy Species, Taxonomy and Systematics (Marc Ereshefsky) Homology and Homoplasy (Brian Hall) Biological Conceptions of Race (Robin O. Andreasen)

V. Special Topics Formalisations of Evolutionary Biology (Paul Thompson) Functions (Tim Lewens) Biological Approaches to Mental Representation (Karen Neander) Innateness (Andre Ariew) Artificial Life (Mark Bedau) Index

Description

Philosophy of Biology is a rapidly expanding field. It is concerned with explanatory concepts in evolution, genetics, and ecology. This collection of 25 essays by leading researchers provides an overview of the state of the field. These essays are wholly new; none of them could have been written even ten years ago. They demonstrate how philosophical analysis has been able to contribute to sometimes contested areas of scientific theory making.

About the Series Volume Editors

Mohan Matthen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Canada

Christopher Stephens Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Canada

About the Series Editors

Dov M. Gabbay Series Editor

Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

Paul Thagard Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Waterloo, Canada

John Woods Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

