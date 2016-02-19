Optical Characterization of Real Surfaces and Films, Volume 19
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Development
B. Drevillon and V. Yakovlev, In Situ Studies of Crystalline Semiconductor Surfaces by Reflectance Anisotropy. R.W. Collins, I. An, H.V. Nguyen, Y. Li, and Y. Lu, Real-Time Spectroscopic Ellipsometry Studies of theNucleation, Growth, and Optical Functions of Thin Films, Part I: Tetrahedrally-Bonded Materials. H.V. Nguyen, I. An, and R. Collins, Real-Time Spectroscopic Ellipsometry Studies of the Nucleation, Growth, and Optical Functions of Thin Films, Part II: Aluminum. P. Chindaudom and K. Vedam, Optical Characterization of Inhomogeneous Transparent Films on Transparent Substrates by Spectroscopic Ellipsometry. S. Trolier-McKinstry, P. Chindaudom, K. Vedam, and R.E. Newnham, Characterization of Ferroelectric Films by Spectroscopic Ellipsometry. A.N. Parikh and D. Allara, Effects of Optical Anisotropy on Spectro-Ellipsometric Data for Thin Films and Surfaces. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.
This new volume of the highly respected Physics of Thin Films Serial discusses inhomogeneity in real films and surfaces. The volume, guest-edited by K. Vedam, follows the growth of thin films both from the surface of the substrate, and from the atomic level, layer by layer. The text features coverage of Real-Time Spectroscopic Ellipsometry (RTSE) and Reflectance Anisotropy (RA), two major breakthrough optical techniques used to characterize real time and insitu films and surfaces. In six insightful chapters, the contributors assess the impact of these techniques, their strengths and limitations, and their potential for further development.
Libraries, researchers in electrical engineering, condensed matter physics, and materials science departments. All academic and industrial thin film researchers.
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 18th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288932
K. Vedam Editor
The Pennsylvania State University
Maurice Francombe Serial Editor
Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.
John Vossen Serial Editor
RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey