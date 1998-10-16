Nitric Oxide, Part C: Biological and Antioxidant Activities, Volume 301

Biological Activity:

J.S. Alexander and N. Okayama, Quantifying Role of Nitric Oxide in Endothelial Barrier Regulation.

M.J. Eppihimer and D.N. Granger, In Vivo Measurements of Endothelial Cell Adhesion Molecule Expression.

P. Kubes, Ruthenium Red as Measure of Mast Cell Activation.

M.K. Shigenaga, Quantitation of Protein-Bound 3-Nitrotyrosine by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography with Electrochemical Detection.

H. Ohshima and H. Bartsch, Quantitative Estimation of Endogenous N-Nitrosation in Humans by Monitoring N-Nitrosoproline in Urine.

D.L. Granger, N.M. Anstey, W.C. Miller, and J.B. Weinberg, Measuring Nitric Oxide Production in Human Clinical Studies.

J.E. Freedman and J.F. Keaney, Jr., Nitric Oxide and Superoxide Detection in Human Platelets.

P. Martásek, R.T. Miller, L.J. Roman, T. Shea, and B.S.S. Masters, Assay of Isoforms of Escherichia coli-Expressed Nitric Oxide Synthase.

E.I. Closs and G.E. Mann, Identification of Carrier Systems in Plasma Membrane of Mammalian Cells Involved in Transport of L-Arginine.

P. Forte, L.M. Smith, E. Milne, and N. Benjamin, Measurement of Nitric Oxide Synthesis in Humans Using L-[15N2]-Arginine.

T.J. McMahon and J.S. Stamler, Concerted Nitric Oxide/Oxygen Delivery by Hemoglobin.

W.K. Alderton and P.K. Lowe, Scintillation Proximity Assay to Measure Nitroarginine and Tetrahydrobiopterin Binding to Heme Domain of Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase.

K.-D. Kröncke and V. Kolb-Bachofen, Measurement of Nitric Oxide-Mediated Effects on Zinc Homeostasis and Zinc Finger Transcription Factors.

L.A. MacMillan-Crow and J.A. Thompson, Immunoprecipitation of Nitrotyrosine-Containing Proteins.

Y. Ji, T.P.M. Akerboom, H. Sies, and J.A. Thomas, Gel Electrofocusing Method for Studying Protein S-Nitrosylation.

J.P. Crow, Measurement and Significance of Free and Protein-Bound 3-Nitrotyrosine, Free 3-Nitro-4-hydroxyphenylacetic Acid, and 3-Chlorotyrosine in Biologic Samples: A High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Method Using Electrochemical Detection.

S. Mesáros, Determination of Nitric Oxide Saturated Solution by Amperometry on Modified Microelectrode.

J. Vásquez-Vivar, P. Martasek, N. Hogg, H. Karoui, B.S. Siler Masters, K.A. Pritchard, Jr., and B. Kalyanaraman, Electron Spin Resonance Spin-Trapping Detection of Superoxide Generated by Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase.

R.M. Bolzan, R. Cueto, G.L. Squadrito, R.M. Uppu, and W.A. Pryor, Direct and Simultaneous Ultraviolet Second-Derivative Spectrophotometric Determination of Nitrite and Nitrate in Preparations of Peroxynitrite.

A. Boveris, L.E. Costa, E. Cadenas, and J.J. Poderoso, Regulation of Mitochondrial Respiration by Adenosine Diphosphate, Oxygen, and Nitric Oxide.

Nitric Oxide Donors: Nitrosothiols and Nitroxyls:

D.A. Wink, S. Kim, D. Coffin, J.A. Cook, Y. Vodovotz, D. Chistodoulou, D. Jourd'heuil, and M.B. Grisham, Detection of S-Nitrosothiols by Fluorometric and Colorimetric Methods.

S.B. King and H.T. Nagasawa, Chemical Approaches toward Generation of Nitroxyl.

D. Jourd'heuil, F.S. Laroux, D. Kang, A.M. Miles, D.A. Wink, and M.B. Grisham, Stability of S-Nitrosothiols in Presence of Copper, Zinc-Superoxide Dismutase.

P. Kostka and J.K.J. Park, Fluorometric Detection of S-Nitrosothiols.

A.D. McGill, Y. Yang, J. Wang, L. Echegoyen, and P.G. Wang, Redox-Sensitive Nitric Oxide Donors: Nitric Oxide Generation through Electrolysis.

Y. Hou, J.-Q. Wang, J. Ramirez, and P.G. Wang, Glyco-S-Nitrosothiols: Sugar-SNAP, a New Type of Nitric Oxide Donor.

Z. Guo, N. Miranda, and P.G. Wang, Protein S-Nitrosating Agents.

M.R.L. Stratford, Measurement of Nitrite and Nitrate by High- Performance Ion Chromatography.

A.F. Vanin, Iron Diethyldithiocarbamate as Spin Trap for Nitric Oxide Detection.

M.N. Hughes and R. Cammack, Synthesis, Chemistry, and Applications of Nitroxyl Ion Releasers Sodium Trioxodinitrate or Angeli's Salt and Piloty's Acid.

C.R. White, R.P. Patel, and V. Darley-Usmar, Nitric Oxide Donor Generation from Reactions of Peroxynitrite. Peroxynitrite:

K. Briviba, L.-O. Klotz, and H. Sies, Defenses against Peroxynitrite.

D. Ballmaier, K. Briviba, H. Sies, and B. Epe, Use of Repair Endonucleases to Assess DNA Damage by Peroxynitrite.

A.S. Pannala, S. Singh, and C. Rice-Evans, Interaction of Carotenoids and Tocopherols with Peroxynitrite.

B. Halliwell and M. Whiteman, Assessment of Peroxynitrite Scavengers in Vitro. R. Kissner, J.S. Beckman, and W.H. Koppenol, Peroxynitrite Studied by Stopped-Flow Spectroscopy.

R. Radi, A. Denicola, and B.A. Freeman, Perosynitrite Reactions with Carbon Dioxide-Bicarbonate.

H. Ischiropoulos, A. Gow, S.R. Thom, N.W. Kooy, J.A. Royall, and J.P. Crow, Detection of Reactive Nitrogen Species Using 2,7-Dichlorodihydrofluorescein and Dihydrorhodamine 123.

L. Viera, Y.Z. Ye, A.G. Estévez, and J.S. Beckman, Immunohistochemical Methods to Detect Nitrotyrosine.

C. Richter, M. Schweizer, and P. Ghafourifar, Mitochondria, Nitric Oxide, and Peroxynitrite.

A.G. Estévez, N. Spear, H. Pelluffo, A. Kamaid, L. Barbeito, and J.S. Beckman, Examining Apoptosis in Cultured Cells after Exposure to Nitric Oxide and Peroxynitrite.

H. Ishida, C. Genka, and H. Nakazawa, Application of Authentic Peroxynitrite to Biological Materials. Oxidant and Antioxidant Action:

D.A. Wink, Y. Vodovotz, M.B. Grisham, W. DeGraff, J.C. Cook, R. Pacelli, M. Krishna, and J.B. Mitchell, Antioxidant Effects of Nitric Oxide.

H. Higuchi, D.N. Granger, H. Saito, and I. Kurose, Assay of Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Activity of Nitric Oxide in Vivo.

D. Jourd'heuil, A.M. Miles, and M.B. Grisham, Effects of Nitric Oxide on Iron or Hemoprotein-Catalyzed Oxidative Reactions.

S.P.A. Goss, B. Kalyanaraman, and N. Hogg, Antioxidant Effects of Nitric Oxide and Nitric Oxide Donor Compounds on Low-Density Lipoprotein Oxidation.

V.B. O'Donnell, J.P. Eiserich, A. Bloodsworth, P.H. Chumley, M. Kirk, S. Barnes, V.M. Darley-Usmar, and B.A. Freeman, Nitration of Unsaturated Fatty Acids by Nitric Oxide-Derived Reactive Species.

A. van der Vliet, A. Jenner, J.P. Eiserich, C.E. Cross, and B. Halliwell, Analysis of Aromatic Nitration, Chlorination, and Hydroxylation by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry.

N.C. Hoglen and D.C. Liebler, Products from Reaction of Peroxynitrite with g-Tocopherol.

G.R.M.M. Haenen and A. Bast, Nitric Oxide Radical Scavenging of Flavonoids.

H. Kobuchi, F. Virgili, and L. Packer, Assay of Inducible Form of Nitric Oxide Synthase Activity: Effect of Flavonoids and Plant Extracts.

Y.-M. Go, H. Park, M.C. Maland, and H. Jo, In Vitro System to Study Role of Blood Flow on Nitric Oxide Production and Cell Signaling in Endothelial Cells.

R. Andriantsitohaina, E. Andriambeloson, and J.C. Stoclet, Pharmacological Approaches of Endothelial Nitric Oxide-Dependent Vasorelaxation Induced by Polyphenols from Plant Extracts.

M. Bätz, H.-G. Korth, P. Meineke, and R. Sustmann, Fluorescence Detection of Nitric Oxide Based on Cheletropic Spin Traps. Subject Index. Author Index.