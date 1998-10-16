Nitric Oxide, Part C: Biological and Antioxidant Activities, Volume 301
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Biological Activity:
J.S. Alexander and N. Okayama, Quantifying Role of Nitric Oxide in Endothelial Barrier Regulation.
M.J. Eppihimer and D.N. Granger, In Vivo Measurements of Endothelial Cell Adhesion Molecule Expression.
P. Kubes, Ruthenium Red as Measure of Mast Cell Activation.
M.K. Shigenaga, Quantitation of Protein-Bound 3-Nitrotyrosine by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography with Electrochemical Detection.
H. Ohshima and H. Bartsch, Quantitative Estimation of Endogenous N-Nitrosation in Humans by Monitoring N-Nitrosoproline in Urine.
D.L. Granger, N.M. Anstey, W.C. Miller, and J.B. Weinberg, Measuring Nitric Oxide Production in Human Clinical Studies.
J.E. Freedman and J.F. Keaney, Jr., Nitric Oxide and Superoxide Detection in Human Platelets.
P. Martásek, R.T. Miller, L.J. Roman, T. Shea, and B.S.S. Masters, Assay of Isoforms of Escherichia coli-Expressed Nitric Oxide Synthase.
E.I. Closs and G.E. Mann, Identification of Carrier Systems in Plasma Membrane of Mammalian Cells Involved in Transport of L-Arginine.
P. Forte, L.M. Smith, E. Milne, and N. Benjamin, Measurement of Nitric Oxide Synthesis in Humans Using L-[15N2]-Arginine.
T.J. McMahon and J.S. Stamler, Concerted Nitric Oxide/Oxygen Delivery by Hemoglobin.
W.K. Alderton and P.K. Lowe, Scintillation Proximity Assay to Measure Nitroarginine and Tetrahydrobiopterin Binding to Heme Domain of Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase.
K.-D. Kröncke and V. Kolb-Bachofen, Measurement of Nitric Oxide-Mediated Effects on Zinc Homeostasis and Zinc Finger Transcription Factors.
L.A. MacMillan-Crow and J.A. Thompson, Immunoprecipitation of Nitrotyrosine-Containing Proteins.
Y. Ji, T.P.M. Akerboom, H. Sies, and J.A. Thomas, Gel Electrofocusing Method for Studying Protein S-Nitrosylation.
J.P. Crow, Measurement and Significance of Free and Protein-Bound 3-Nitrotyrosine, Free 3-Nitro-4-hydroxyphenylacetic Acid, and 3-Chlorotyrosine in Biologic Samples: A High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Method Using Electrochemical Detection.
S. Mesáros, Determination of Nitric Oxide Saturated Solution by Amperometry on Modified Microelectrode.
J. Vásquez-Vivar, P. Martasek, N. Hogg, H. Karoui, B.S. Siler Masters, K.A. Pritchard, Jr., and B. Kalyanaraman, Electron Spin Resonance Spin-Trapping Detection of Superoxide Generated by Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase.
R.M. Bolzan, R. Cueto, G.L. Squadrito, R.M. Uppu, and W.A. Pryor, Direct and Simultaneous Ultraviolet Second-Derivative Spectrophotometric Determination of Nitrite and Nitrate in Preparations of Peroxynitrite.
A. Boveris, L.E. Costa, E. Cadenas, and J.J. Poderoso, Regulation of Mitochondrial Respiration by Adenosine Diphosphate, Oxygen, and Nitric Oxide.
Nitric Oxide Donors: Nitrosothiols and Nitroxyls:
D.A. Wink, S. Kim, D. Coffin, J.A. Cook, Y. Vodovotz, D. Chistodoulou, D. Jourd'heuil, and M.B. Grisham, Detection of S-Nitrosothiols by Fluorometric and Colorimetric Methods.
S.B. King and H.T. Nagasawa, Chemical Approaches toward Generation of Nitroxyl.
D. Jourd'heuil, F.S. Laroux, D. Kang, A.M. Miles, D.A. Wink, and M.B. Grisham, Stability of S-Nitrosothiols in Presence of Copper, Zinc-Superoxide Dismutase.
P. Kostka and J.K.J. Park, Fluorometric Detection of S-Nitrosothiols.
A.D. McGill, Y. Yang, J. Wang, L. Echegoyen, and P.G. Wang, Redox-Sensitive Nitric Oxide Donors: Nitric Oxide Generation through Electrolysis.
Y. Hou, J.-Q. Wang, J. Ramirez, and P.G. Wang, Glyco-S-Nitrosothiols: Sugar-SNAP, a New Type of Nitric Oxide Donor.
Z. Guo, N. Miranda, and P.G. Wang, Protein S-Nitrosating Agents.
M.R.L. Stratford, Measurement of Nitrite and Nitrate by High- Performance Ion Chromatography.
A.F. Vanin, Iron Diethyldithiocarbamate as Spin Trap for Nitric Oxide Detection.
M.N. Hughes and R. Cammack, Synthesis, Chemistry, and Applications of Nitroxyl Ion Releasers Sodium Trioxodinitrate or Angeli's Salt and Piloty's Acid.
C.R. White, R.P. Patel, and V. Darley-Usmar, Nitric Oxide Donor Generation from Reactions of Peroxynitrite. Peroxynitrite:
K. Briviba, L.-O. Klotz, and H. Sies, Defenses against Peroxynitrite.
D. Ballmaier, K. Briviba, H. Sies, and B. Epe, Use of Repair Endonucleases to Assess DNA Damage by Peroxynitrite.
A.S. Pannala, S. Singh, and C. Rice-Evans, Interaction of Carotenoids and Tocopherols with Peroxynitrite.
B. Halliwell and M. Whiteman, Assessment of Peroxynitrite Scavengers in Vitro. R. Kissner, J.S. Beckman, and W.H. Koppenol, Peroxynitrite Studied by Stopped-Flow Spectroscopy.
R. Radi, A. Denicola, and B.A. Freeman, Perosynitrite Reactions with Carbon Dioxide-Bicarbonate.
H. Ischiropoulos, A. Gow, S.R. Thom, N.W. Kooy, J.A. Royall, and J.P. Crow, Detection of Reactive Nitrogen Species Using 2,7-Dichlorodihydrofluorescein and Dihydrorhodamine 123.
L. Viera, Y.Z. Ye, A.G. Estévez, and J.S. Beckman, Immunohistochemical Methods to Detect Nitrotyrosine.
C. Richter, M. Schweizer, and P. Ghafourifar, Mitochondria, Nitric Oxide, and Peroxynitrite.
A.G. Estévez, N. Spear, H. Pelluffo, A. Kamaid, L. Barbeito, and J.S. Beckman, Examining Apoptosis in Cultured Cells after Exposure to Nitric Oxide and Peroxynitrite.
H. Ishida, C. Genka, and H. Nakazawa, Application of Authentic Peroxynitrite to Biological Materials. Oxidant and Antioxidant Action:
D.A. Wink, Y. Vodovotz, M.B. Grisham, W. DeGraff, J.C. Cook, R. Pacelli, M. Krishna, and J.B. Mitchell, Antioxidant Effects of Nitric Oxide.
H. Higuchi, D.N. Granger, H. Saito, and I. Kurose, Assay of Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Activity of Nitric Oxide in Vivo.
D. Jourd'heuil, A.M. Miles, and M.B. Grisham, Effects of Nitric Oxide on Iron or Hemoprotein-Catalyzed Oxidative Reactions.
S.P.A. Goss, B. Kalyanaraman, and N. Hogg, Antioxidant Effects of Nitric Oxide and Nitric Oxide Donor Compounds on Low-Density Lipoprotein Oxidation.
V.B. O'Donnell, J.P. Eiserich, A. Bloodsworth, P.H. Chumley, M. Kirk, S. Barnes, V.M. Darley-Usmar, and B.A. Freeman, Nitration of Unsaturated Fatty Acids by Nitric Oxide-Derived Reactive Species.
A. van der Vliet, A. Jenner, J.P. Eiserich, C.E. Cross, and B. Halliwell, Analysis of Aromatic Nitration, Chlorination, and Hydroxylation by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry.
N.C. Hoglen and D.C. Liebler, Products from Reaction of Peroxynitrite with g-Tocopherol.
G.R.M.M. Haenen and A. Bast, Nitric Oxide Radical Scavenging of Flavonoids.
H. Kobuchi, F. Virgili, and L. Packer, Assay of Inducible Form of Nitric Oxide Synthase Activity: Effect of Flavonoids and Plant Extracts.
Y.-M. Go, H. Park, M.C. Maland, and H. Jo, In Vitro System to Study Role of Blood Flow on Nitric Oxide Production and Cell Signaling in Endothelial Cells.
R. Andriantsitohaina, E. Andriambeloson, and J.C. Stoclet, Pharmacological Approaches of Endothelial Nitric Oxide-Dependent Vasorelaxation Induced by Polyphenols from Plant Extracts.
M. Bätz, H.-G. Korth, P. Meineke, and R. Sustmann, Fluorescence Detection of Nitric Oxide Based on Cheletropic Spin Traps. Subject Index. Author Index.
Description
General Description of the Volume: Nitric Oxide, recently designated "Molecule of the Year," impinges on a wide range of fields in biological research, particularly in the areas of biomedicine and cell and organismal biology, as well as in fundamental chemistry. This volume will be a valuable resource for the experienced researcher as well as for those newly entering the field. This volume continues the coverage of new and important tools for the elucidation of Nitric Oxide action initiated in Volumes 268 and 269 of Methods in Enzymology. Techniques for researching the physiology and toxicity of nitric oxide in cellular and organismal systems are highlighted.
General Description of the Series: The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Biological Activity
- NO Donors: Nitrosothiols and Nitroxyls
- Peroxynitrite
- Oxidant and Antioxidant Action
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, physiology, pharmacology, cell biology, biomedicine, and neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 589
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 16th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884127
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822026
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Volume @qu:"This volume is highly recommended for anyone with an interest in studies of oxidants and antioxidants. Since applications in so many different areas are covered, and since the roles of oxidants and antioxidants are so varied and their presence ubiquitous, this volume should be of general usefulness for investigators in many different fields." @source:--Gene A. Homandberg, PhD, Rush Medical College of Rush University for DOODY'S ELECTRONIC JOURNAL @from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Helmut Sies Serial Volume Editor
Helmut Sies is an Honorary Member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He received an Honorary Ph.D. from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1996. Dr. Sies is a member of the Northrhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Germany, and a Corresponding Member of both the Academy of Sciences of Heidelberg, Germany, and the Academy of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has received many awards and prizes, including the FEBS Anniversary Prize awarded by the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, 1978; the Distinguished Foreign Scholar award, MASUA, 1985; the Silver Medal, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, 1986; the Ernst Jung Preis fur Medizin, 1988; the Claudius-Galenus-Preis, 1990; and the ISFE-Preis, 1994. Dr. Sies sereves on the editorial board and advisory committee for twelve journals, has edited numerous books, and has published more than 400 original articles and chapters. He received his M.D. at the University of Munich in 1967 and currently serves as Full Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiological Chemistry at the University of Düsseldorf.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Fur Physiologische Chemie, Germany