New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Application of Fungi and Fungal Metabolites: Biotechnological Interventions and Futuristic Approaches
Description
The final volume in the four-part series, New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering - Recent Advances in Application of Fungi and Fungal Metabolites: Biotechnical Interventions and Futuristic Approaches is an invaluable resource for researchers planning to work in applied biotechnological interventions and futuristic approaches to fungi and fungal metabolite utilization. Special emphasis is placed on new research related to fungal-based recombinant DNA technology and genomics analysis, which placed yeasts and filamentous fungi at the forefront of various contemporary commercial applications. Written in easy-to-follow language by active researchers, the book presents cutting-edge fungal biotechnological applications in a manner that is accessible to all.
Key Features
- Introduces recent biotechnological interventions and futuristic approaches to fungi and their metabolites
- Elaborates on perspectives and diverse applications of harnessing the potential of fungi and fungal metabolites in biotechnology
- Describes traditional uses and modern practices of accessing the potential of fungi and their metabolites in solving future needs
Readership
Researchers at universities, scientists and students, industries, and government agencies interested in bioprocess engineering/microbial biotechnology, agriculture, food producing, biomedicine, drug manufacture and all disciplines related to microbial biotechnology
Table of Contents
- Fungi: An ideal host for heterologus expression of secondary metabolites
2. DNA barcoding of phytopathogenic fungi
3. Genome mining for identification of gene clusters encoding important fungal metabolites
4. Hydrophobins- Exclusive Proteins from Fungi
5. Farnesol: From Perfumery to Quorum Sensing
6. Hydrolytic xylanases production from fungi- an assessment for their production, properties and computational analysis of its gene sequences
7. Selenium Fortified Proteins and Polysaccharides from Macrofungi
8. Computational approach to understand fungal secondary metabolites and responsible biological molecules
9. Novel Fungi for Green Synthesis of Nanoparticles and their Efficacy against Plant Disease Management
10. dsRNA: the next generation foliar fungicide
11. Bioenergy: Fungal Lipase Mediated Biodiesel Process Technology
12. Fungi derived carbon quantum dots: fluorescent detector for toxic heavy metal ion detection
13. Bioprospecting for secondary metabolites of Botryosphaeriaceae family from a biotechnological perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 4th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128210086
About the Editor
Joginder Singh
Dr. Joginder Singh is presently working as an Associate Professor at the Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India. Previously, he has worked as Young Scientist at Microbial Biotechnology and Biofertilizer Laboratory, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University in Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India. His broad research interest is to explore different efficient strategies towards bioremediation and phytoremediation of pollutants from water and soil. Presently, he is working on the designing and development of cleanup technology (biofilters) for in-situ bioremediation of textile industrial effluents. He is an active member of various scientific societies and organizations including, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Society of Salinity Research Scientists, Indian Society for Radiation Biology, and European Federation of Biotechnology. He serves as a reviewer for many prestigious journals, including Science of the Total Environment, Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Pedosphere, Soil and Sediment Contamination, International Journal of Phytoremediation, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, Annals of Agricultural Sciences, and Annals of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. Till now, he has published more than 60 research and review articles in the peer-reviewed journals, edited four books entitled “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” & “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Microbial Bioprospecting for Sustainable Development” and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International Publishing and authored/co-authored 15 chapters in edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India
Praveen Gehlot
Dr. Praveen Gehlot is Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur. He did his PhD from JNV University Jodhpur, under the able guidance of Prof. D.K. Purohit. He has about 18 years of teaching and research experience. He has been an awardee of Young Scientist under FAST Track Scheme by Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi and later worked as a Pool-Officer of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi. Earlier, he taught at Budha Institute of Technology and Science Research College, Jodhpur and Government Bangor PG College, Pali, Rajasthan and subsequently served as an Associate Professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, Rajasthan. Dr. Gehlot worked out three major research projects sponsored by UGC, DST and CSIR, New Delhi. He has published more than 80 research papers, book chapters and review articles in journals of international and national repute and has edited three book entitled “Pyrenomycetes Fungi”, “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” and “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. He is an active member Mycological Society of India, Society of Mycology and Plant Pathology, India, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Science Congress Association, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur, India