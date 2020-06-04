New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Application of Fungi and Fungal Metabolites: Environmental and Industrial Aspects
Description
Recent Advances in Application of Fungi and Fungal Metabolites: Environmental and Industrial Aspects provides a comprehensive overview of recent development and applied aspects of fungi and its metabolites in environmental and Industrial setting. Fungi and fungal metabolites have great prospects for developing new products in a wide range of sectors. Many fungal metabolites are environmentally friendly, clean, non‐toxic agents used for environmental management practices. This book offers a systems approach and provide a means to share the latest developments and advances about the exploitation of fungal products including their vide uses in the field of environment and industry.
Key Features
- Introduces the aspects and advances of fungi and fungal metabolites in environment and industry perspectives
- Discusses harnessing the potential of fungi and its metabolites in environmental management and industrial applications
- Includes a description of traditional uses, modern practices of harnessing the potential of fungi and its metabolites in solving environment issues
- Provides details about usage of fungi and its metabolites for environmental management and industrial purposes
- Easy informative illustrations of recent trends in fungal metabolites research
- Elaborate and expressive tables and figures with concise information about fungi and fungal metabolites
Readership
Researchers at universities, scientists and students, industries, and government agencies interested in bioprocess engineering/microbial biotechnology, agriculture, food producing, biomedicine, drug manufacture and all disciplines related to microbial biotechnology
Table of Contents
- Mycoremediation-An unexplored gold mine
2. Fungal remediation of industrial dye degradation by laccases
3. Effect of certain fungal metabolites against soil borne plant pathogenic fungi
4. Fungi: An invaluable tool for the valorization of Industrial wastewater
5. Phosphate Solublizing Fungi for sustainable phosphorus management in Arid Soil
6. Trichoderma metabolites: Versatile weapons against plant pathogens
7. Trichoderma - Its Paramount Role in Agriculture
8. Potentials of metabolites of soil fungi
9. Fungal biofactories as potential inulinase sources for production of fructooligosaccharides
10. Fungal role in Production and Biodegradation of Polyhydroxybutyrate (Bioplastic)
11. Stress response in fungi and yeasts during metabolite production.
12. Biosynthesis of nanofertilizers by fungi and their applications
13. Challenges and prospects of xylitol production by Saccharomyces cerevisiae and non-conventional yeasts
14. Applications of fungi in food industry
15. Advances in Pichia pastoris: An Industrial perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 4th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128210079
About the Editor
Joginder Singh
Dr. Joginder Singh is presently working as an Associate Professor at the Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India. Previously, he has worked as Young Scientist at Microbial Biotechnology and Biofertilizer Laboratory, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University in Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India. His broad research interest is to explore different efficient strategies towards bioremediation and phytoremediation of pollutants from water and soil. Presently, he is working on the designing and development of cleanup technology (biofilters) for in-situ bioremediation of textile industrial effluents. He is an active member of various scientific societies and organizations including, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Society of Salinity Research Scientists, Indian Society for Radiation Biology, and European Federation of Biotechnology. He serves as a reviewer for many prestigious journals, including Science of the Total Environment, Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Pedosphere, Soil and Sediment Contamination, International Journal of Phytoremediation, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, Annals of Agricultural Sciences, and Annals of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. Till now, he has published more than 60 research and review articles in the peer-reviewed journals, edited four books entitled “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” & “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Microbial Bioprospecting for Sustainable Development” and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International Publishing and authored/co-authored 15 chapters in edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India
Praveen Gehlot
Dr. Praveen Gehlot is Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur. He did his PhD from JNV University Jodhpur, under the able guidance of Prof. D.K. Purohit. He has about 18 years of teaching and research experience. He has been an awardee of Young Scientist under FAST Track Scheme by Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi and later worked as a Pool-Officer of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi. Earlier, he taught at Budha Institute of Technology and Science Research College, Jodhpur and Government Bangor PG College, Pali, Rajasthan and subsequently served as an Associate Professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, Rajasthan. Dr. Gehlot worked out three major research projects sponsored by UGC, DST and CSIR, New Delhi. He has published more than 80 research papers, book chapters and review articles in journals of international and national repute and has edited three book entitled “Pyrenomycetes Fungi”, “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” and “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. He is an active member Mycological Society of India, Society of Mycology and Plant Pathology, India, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Science Congress Association, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur, India