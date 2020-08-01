New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Application of Fungi and Fungal Metabolites: Applications in Healthcare
Description
Recent Advances in Application of Fungi and Fungal Metabolites: Applications in Healthcare presents an account of recent development and applied aspects of fungi and its metabolites in the healthcare sector. Chapters are written by eminent researchers emphasizing the incredible role of fungi and its metabolites in the field of medicine. This book offers reference material to all mycologists working on exploration and usage of medicinal aspects of fungi and fungal metabolites.
Key Features
- Introduces the aspects and advances of fungi and fungal metabolites in healthcare
- Includes a description of traditional uses, modern practices of harnessing the potential of fungi and its metabolites in healthcare
- Provides details about usage of fungi and its metabolites in medical purposes
- Describes potential manifold prospects of fungi and fungal metabolites in the field of medicines
- Easy informative illustrations of recent trends in fungal metabolites research
Readership
Researchers at universities, scientists and students, industries, and government agencies interested in bioprocess engineering/microbial biotechnology, agriculture, food producing, biomedicine, drug manufacture and all disciplines related to microbial biotechnology
Table of Contents
- Prospective of macro-fungal metabolites in human health
2. Endophytic fungi: A New Hope for Drug Discovery
3. Pharmacological Applications of Medicinal Mushroom
4. Pharmacologically active fungal secondary metabolites in Lichen symbiosis
5. Therapeutic potency of bioactive compounds from fungal endophytes
6. Fungal origin antibiotics: the current scenario in pharmacology industries
7. Role of fungi in neurodegenerative diseases
8. Fungal secondary metabolites with potential anticancer activity
9. Encounter of Fungal Secondary Metabolites: A Promising Source of Anti-cancer Drugs
10. Neoteric trends in marine fungi research as promising and alternate source of anticancer phytochemicals
11. Fungal Enzyme inhibitors: Repository of novel cancer therapeutics
12. Enhancement of anticancer secondary metabolites production in fungi with biotechnological aspects
13. Fungal Metabolites- A Potential Source of Anti-Viral Compounds
14. Myconanoparticles as an effective antimicrobial against MDR (Multi Drug Resistant) pathogens
15. Chitin: Promising biopolymer for biomedical application
16. Status of fungal disease in silkworm
17. Anti-pathogenic activity of fungal secondary metabolites: with special reference to human pathogenic bacteria
18. Hypoglycaemic potential of mushroom and their metabolites
19. Marine Fungi: promising source for anticancer compounds
20. Bio-medical applications of 4-hydroxycoumarin as fungal metabolite and its derivatives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128210062
About the Editor
Joginder Singh
Dr. Joginder Singh is presently working as an Associate Professor at the Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India. Previously, he has worked as Young Scientist at Microbial Biotechnology and Biofertilizer Laboratory, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University in Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India. His broad research interest is to explore different efficient strategies towards bioremediation and phytoremediation of pollutants from water and soil. Presently, he is working on the designing and development of cleanup technology (biofilters) for in-situ bioremediation of textile industrial effluents. He is an active member of various scientific societies and organizations including, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Society of Salinity Research Scientists, Indian Society for Radiation Biology, and European Federation of Biotechnology. He serves as a reviewer for many prestigious journals, including Science of the Total Environment, Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Pedosphere, Soil and Sediment Contamination, International Journal of Phytoremediation, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, Annals of Agricultural Sciences, and Annals of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. Till now, he has published more than 60 research and review articles in the peer-reviewed journals, edited four books entitled “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” & “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Microbial Bioprospecting for Sustainable Development” and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International Publishing and authored/co-authored 15 chapters in edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India
Praveen Gehlot
Dr. Praveen Gehlot is Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur. He did his PhD from JNV University Jodhpur, under the able guidance of Prof. D.K. Purohit. He has about 18 years of teaching and research experience. He has been an awardee of Young Scientist under FAST Track Scheme by Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi and later worked as a Pool-Officer of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi. Earlier, he taught at Budha Institute of Technology and Science Research College, Jodhpur and Government Bangor PG College, Pali, Rajasthan and subsequently served as an Associate Professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, Rajasthan. Dr. Gehlot worked out three major research projects sponsored by UGC, DST and CSIR, New Delhi. He has published more than 80 research papers, book chapters and review articles in journals of international and national repute and has edited three book entitled “Pyrenomycetes Fungi”, “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” and “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. He is an active member Mycological Society of India, Society of Mycology and Plant Pathology, India, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Science Congress Association, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur, India