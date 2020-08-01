New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Dr. Joginder Singh is presently working as an Associate Professor at the Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India. Previously, he has worked as Young Scientist at Microbial Biotechnology and Biofertilizer Laboratory, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University in Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India. His broad research interest is to explore different efficient strategies towards bioremediation and phytoremediation of pollutants from water and soil. Presently, he is working on the designing and development of cleanup technology (biofilters) for in-situ bioremediation of textile industrial effluents. He is an active member of various scientific societies and organizations including, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Society of Salinity Research Scientists, Indian Society for Radiation Biology, and European Federation of Biotechnology. He serves as a reviewer for many prestigious journals, including Science of the Total Environment, Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Pedosphere, Soil and Sediment Contamination, International Journal of Phytoremediation, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, Annals of Agricultural Sciences, and Annals of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. Till now, he has published more than 60 research and review articles in the peer-reviewed journals, edited four books entitled “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” & “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Microbial Bioprospecting for Sustainable Development” and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International Publishing and authored/co-authored 15 chapters in edited books.