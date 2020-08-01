New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Application of Fungi and Fungal Metabolites: Current Aspects
Description
Recent Advances in Application of Fungi and Fungal Metabolites: Current Aspects presents an account of recent developments and applied aspects of fungi and its metabolites for human welfare. The fungi and its metabolites are employed in diverse fields of agri-food, biochemistry, chemical engineering, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and medical device development. The book contains chapters by the eminent researchers working with fungi and fungal metabolites explaining their importance and potential in manifold prospects. The book includes a description of various fungal metabolites and their chemistry and biotechnology
Key Features
- Highlights the latest developments about the utilization of fungi and fungal metabolites
- Overviews applied aspects of fungi and their metabolites for human welfare
- Details the usage of fungi and their metabolites in diverse fields
- Identifies the importance and potential of fungi and fungal metabolites in manifold prospects
- Illustrates recent trends in fungal metabolite research using elaborate, expressive tables and figures with concise information.
Readership
Researchers at universities, scientists and students, industries, and government agencies interested in bioprocess engineering/microbial biotechnology, agriculture, food producing, biomedicine, drug manufacture and all disciplines related to microbial biotechnology
Table of Contents
- The fungal resources: current utilization, future prospects and challenges
2. Recent advancement and biomedical applications of fungal metabolites
3. Thermophilic fungi: Diversity, Physiology, Genetics and Applications
4. Endophytic fungi: Novel source of bioactive fungal metabolites
5. Lichens: Fungal symbionts and their secondary metabolites
6. Lichen metabolites: An unadulterated cradle of bioactive compounds
7. Septin proteins and their role in regulation in fungi and yeast
8. Bioactive terpenoids from wild mushrooms
9. Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi: Source of secondary metabolite production in medicinal plant
10. Bioactive secondary metabolites of endophytic fungi from medicinal plants
11. Bioactive natural products of endophytic fungi origin: production, activity and biotechnology
12. Genus Penicillium: Advances and application in the modern era
13. Aspergillus terreus: Taxonomy, biology and bioactive secondary metabolites with potential applications
14. Bioprospect potential of gasteroid mushrooms of the genus Astraeus
15. Chemical Creativity of Termitomyces mushrooms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128210055
About the Editor
Joginder Singh
Dr. Joginder Singh is presently working as an Associate Professor at the Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India. Previously, he has worked as Young Scientist at Microbial Biotechnology and Biofertilizer Laboratory, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University in Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India. His broad research interest is to explore different efficient strategies towards bioremediation and phytoremediation of pollutants from water and soil. Presently, he is working on the designing and development of cleanup technology (biofilters) for in-situ bioremediation of textile industrial effluents. He is an active member of various scientific societies and organizations including, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Society of Salinity Research Scientists, Indian Society for Radiation Biology, and European Federation of Biotechnology. He serves as a reviewer for many prestigious journals, including Science of the Total Environment, Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Pedosphere, Soil and Sediment Contamination, International Journal of Phytoremediation, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, Annals of Agricultural Sciences, and Annals of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. Till now, he has published more than 60 research and review articles in the peer-reviewed journals, edited four books entitled “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” & “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Microbial Bioprospecting for Sustainable Development” and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International Publishing and authored/co-authored 15 chapters in edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India
Praveen Gehlot
Dr. Praveen Gehlot is Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur. He did his PhD from JNV University Jodhpur, under the able guidance of Prof. D.K. Purohit. He has about 18 years of teaching and research experience. He has been an awardee of Young Scientist under FAST Track Scheme by Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi and later worked as a Pool-Officer of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi. Earlier, he taught at Budha Institute of Technology and Science Research College, Jodhpur and Government Bangor PG College, Pali, Rajasthan and subsequently served as an Associate Professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, Rajasthan. Dr. Gehlot worked out three major research projects sponsored by UGC, DST and CSIR, New Delhi. He has published more than 80 research papers, book chapters and review articles in journals of international and national repute and has edited three book entitled “Pyrenomycetes Fungi”, “Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi” and “Microbes: In Action” published by AgroBios, India and “Fungi and their Role in Sustainable Development: Current Perspectives” published by Springer International. He attended several International and National Seminars, Symposia, Conferences and chaired technical sessions and presented papers in some of them. He is an active member Mycological Society of India, Society of Mycology and Plant Pathology, India, Association of Microbiologists of India, Indian Science Congress Association, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Botany, Jai Narain Vyas University Jodhpur, India