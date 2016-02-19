Nasals, Nasalization, and the Velum - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123603807, 9781483295626

Nasals, Nasalization, and the Velum, Volume 5

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Marie Huffman Rena Krakow
Serial Editors: Stephen Anderson Patricia Keating
eBook ISBN: 9781483295626
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 1993
Page Count: 483
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Research Methodology and Instrumentation:

R.A. Krakow and M.K. Huffman, Instruments and Techniques for Investigating Nasalization and Velopharyngeal Function in the Laboratory: An Introduction.

Physiology:

F. Bell-Berti, Understanding Velic Motor Control: Studies of Segmental Context.

R.A. Krakow, Nonsegmental Influences on Velum Movement Patterns: Syllables, Sentences, Stress, and Speaking Rate.

Aerodynamics and Acoustics:

D.W. Warren, R.M. Dalston, and R. Mayo, Aerodynamics and Acoustics.

S. Maeda, Aerodynamics of Nasalization.

Perception:

P.S. Beddor, The Perception of Nasal Vowels.

K.M. Kurowski and S.E. Blumstein, Acoustic Properties for the Perception of Nasal Consonants.

Phonetic and Phonolgical Representation:

J.J. Ohala and M. Ohala, The Phonetics of Nasal Phonology: Theorems and Data.

I. Maddieson and P. Ladefoged, Phonetics of Partially Nasal Consonants.

M.K. Huffman, Phonetic Patterns of Nasalization and Implications for Feature Specification.

A.C. Cohn, The Status of Nasalized Continuants.

R.L. Trigo, The Inherent Structure of Nasal Segments.

D. Steriade, Closure, Release, and Nasal Contours. Subject Index.

Description

Although nasalization has been discussed in the context of more general aspects of linguistics in other books, this text is the first and primary resource focusing solely on nasalization. This volume features articles discussing all aspects of nasalization, including physiology, perception, aerodynamics, acoustics, phonetic and phonological representations, research methodology, and instrumentation. Each chapter examines important research advances achieved within the last ten years and closes with a detailed discussion of the current research.

Readership

Researchers, technicians, and graduate students in linguistics, speech pathology, historical linguistics, phonology, morphology, and syntax/semantics.

Details

No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483295626

About the Serial Volume Editors

Marie Huffman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Eloquent Technology, Inc., Ithica, New York, U.S.A.

Rena Krakow Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Haskins Laboratories, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

Stephen Anderson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Linguistics, University of California, Los Angeles, California

Patricia Keating Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

