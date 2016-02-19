Nasals, Nasalization, and the Velum, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Research Methodology and Instrumentation:
R.A. Krakow and M.K. Huffman, Instruments and Techniques for Investigating Nasalization and Velopharyngeal Function in the Laboratory: An Introduction.
Physiology:
F. Bell-Berti, Understanding Velic Motor Control: Studies of Segmental Context.
R.A. Krakow, Nonsegmental Influences on Velum Movement Patterns: Syllables, Sentences, Stress, and Speaking Rate.
Aerodynamics and Acoustics:
D.W. Warren, R.M. Dalston, and R. Mayo, Aerodynamics and Acoustics.
S. Maeda, Aerodynamics of Nasalization.
Perception:
P.S. Beddor, The Perception of Nasal Vowels.
K.M. Kurowski and S.E. Blumstein, Acoustic Properties for the Perception of Nasal Consonants.
Phonetic and Phonolgical Representation:
J.J. Ohala and M. Ohala, The Phonetics of Nasal Phonology: Theorems and Data.
I. Maddieson and P. Ladefoged, Phonetics of Partially Nasal Consonants.
M.K. Huffman, Phonetic Patterns of Nasalization and Implications for Feature Specification.
A.C. Cohn, The Status of Nasalized Continuants.
R.L. Trigo, The Inherent Structure of Nasal Segments.
D. Steriade, Closure, Release, and Nasal Contours. Subject Index.
Description
Although nasalization has been discussed in the context of more general aspects of linguistics in other books, this text is the first and primary resource focusing solely on nasalization. This volume features articles discussing all aspects of nasalization, including physiology, perception, aerodynamics, acoustics, phonetic and phonological representations, research methodology, and instrumentation. Each chapter examines important research advances achieved within the last ten years and closes with a detailed discussion of the current research.
Readership
Researchers, technicians, and graduate students in linguistics, speech pathology, historical linguistics, phonology, morphology, and syntax/semantics.
