Microfabrication and Precision Engineering
1st Edition
Research and Development
Table of Contents
Design of precision and micro machines
Microsensors and micro actuators
Microcomponents and micro-instruments
Micro machining processes
Micro forming
Grinding
Non-traditional micro-manufacturing processes
Silicon layer processes
LIGA process
Soft Lithography
Electrochemical fabrication
Microstereolithography
Applications with special emphasis in alternative energy devices
Description
Microfabrication and precision engineering is an increasingly important area relating to metallic, polymers, ceramics, composites, biomaterials and complex materials. Micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS) emphasize miniaturization in both electronic and mechanical components. Microsystem products may be classified by application, and have been applied to a variety of fields, including medical, automotive, aerospace and alternative energy. Microsystems technology refers to the products as well as the fabrication technologies used in production.
With detailed information on modelling of micro and nano-scale cutting, as well as innovative machining strategies involved in microelectrochemical applications, microchannel fabrication, as well as underwater pulsed Laser beam cutting, among other techniques, Microfabrication and Precision Engineering is a valuable reference for students, researchers and professionals in the microfabrication and precision engineering fields.
Key Features
- Contains contributions by top industry experts
- Includes the latest techniques and strategies
- Special emphasis given to state-of-the art research and development in microfabrication and precision engineering
Readership
Manufacturers, design engineers and R&D managers working in the automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics and medical engineering industries. Materials scientists, mechanical and electronics engineers working in microfabrication and precision engineering fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 18th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857094865
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094858
About the Editors
J Paulo Davim Editor
J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal