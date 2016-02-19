Kuwaiti Plants, Volume 2
1st Edition
Distribution, Traditional Medicine, Pytochemistry, Pharmacology and Economic Value
Table of Contents
PREFACE 1. ADONIS L. 2. AELLENIA Ulbr. 3. AIZOON L. 4. ALHAGI Gagnebin. 5. ALTHAEA L. 6. ALYSSUM L. 7. AMMI L. 8. ANABASIS L. 9. ANAGALLIS L. 10. ANASTATICA L. 11. ANDRACHNE L. 12. ANISOSCIADIUM DC. 13. ARNEBIA Forssk. 14. ASTRAGALUS L. 15. ATRIPLEX L. 16. BASSIA All. 17. BIENERTIA Bune ex Boiss. 18. BRASSICA L. 19. BUPLEUDRUM L. 20. CAKILE Miller. 21. CALLIGONUM L. 22. CARRICHTERA DC. 23. CAYLUSEA A. St-Hil. 24. CHENOPODIUM L. 25. CHROZOPHORA A. Juss. 26. CISTANCHE Hoffsgg & Link. 27. CITRULLUS Schrader. 28. CONVOLVULUS L. 29. CORNULACA Del. 30. CRESSA L. 31. CRUCIANELLA L. 32. CUSCUTA L.
- CYNOMORIUM L. 34. DIPLOTAXIS DC. 35. ECHIUM L. 36. EMEX Campderá. 37. ERODIUM L'Hérit. 38. ERUCA Miller. 39. EUPHORBIA L. 40. FAGONIA L. 41. FARSETIA Turra. 42. FRANKENIA L. 43. GASTROCOTYLE Bunge. 44. GYPSOPHILIA L. 45. HALOCNEMUM M. Bieb. 46. HALOXYLON Bunge. 47. HAPLOPHYLLUM A. Juss. 48. HELIANTHEMUM Miller. 49. HELIOTROPIUM L. 50. HERNIARIA L. 51. HIPPOCREPIS L. 52. HORWOODIA Turrill. 53. HYOSCYAMUS L. 54. HYPECOUM L. 55. LAPPULA Gilib. 56. LEPIDIUM L. 57. LEPTALEUM DC.
- LIMONIUM Miller. 59. LINARIA Miller. 60. LITHOSPERMUM L. 61. LOEFLINGIA L. 62. LOTUS L. 63. LYCIUM L. 64. MALCOLMIA R. Br. 65. MALVA L. 66. MARESIA Pomel. 67. MATTHIOLA R. Br. 68. MEDICAGO L. 69. MELILOTUS Miller. 70. MESEMBRYANTHEMUM L. 71. MOLTOKIOPSIS I.M. Johnston. 72. MONSONIA L. 73. NEURADA L. 74. NITRARIA L. 75. NOTOCERAS R. BR. 76. OCHRADENUS Del. 77. OLIGORIS Cambess. 78. ONOBRYCHIS Miller. 79. ONONIS L. 80. OROBANCHE L. 81. PARONYCHIA Miller. 82. PEGANUM L. 83. PITURANTHOS Viv. 84. PLANTAGO L. 85. POLYCARPAEA Lam. 86. POLYCARPON L. 87. PSYLLIOSTACHYS Jaub. & Spach Nevski. 88. PTERANTHUS Forssk. 89. RESEDA L. 90. ROBBAIREA Boiss. 91. ROEMERIA Medikus. 92. RUMEX L. 93. SALICORNIA L. 94. SALSOLA L. 95. SALVIA L. 96. SAVIGNYA DC.
- SCABIOSA L. 98. SCHANGINIA C.A. Mey. 99. SCHIMPERA Hochst. & Steudel ex Engel. 100. SCLEROCEPHALUS Boiss. 101. SCROPHULARIA L. 102. SEETZENIA R. Br. ex Decne. 103. SEIDLITZIA Bunge ex Boiss. 104. SILENE L. 105. SISYMBRIUM L. 106. SPERGULA L. 107. SPERGULARIA Pers. J. Presl. & C. Presl. 108. SUAEDA Forssk. ex Scop. 109. TAMARIX L. 110. TEUCREUM L. 111. THYMELAEA Miller. 112. TORULARIA Cosson O. Schultz. 113. TRAGANUM Del. 114. TRIBULUS L.
- TRIGONELLA L. 116. VALERIANELLA Miller. 117. ZILLA Forssk. 118. ZYGOPHYLLUM L.
Literature Cited. Bibliography. Alphabetical List of Families and Genera. Author Index. Chemical Name Index. Plant Systematic Name Index. Plant Common Name Index. General Index.
Description
The people of Kuwait have in the past depended almost entirely on the sea trade giving its boat builders and sailors a good reputation. Plants in Kuwait were valued only as forage and fodder and for subsistence-level farming. Although oil was discovered in 1938, production of oil did not commence until after the second world war. Coupled with recent unrest in the region, extensive damage has been caused to many of Kuwait's plants and a good review of information on them became necessary. The book contains information on all of the dicothyledonous plants (except the Compositae) known to grow in Kuwait. Many of the species of plants are reviewed in their traditional uses in Kuwait and elsewhere. Extensive searches of scientific literature were carried out on phytochemistry, pharmacology, contemporary economic value of the plants. Brief notes are also provided on the utility of related species. The distribution of the 118 species covered is illustrated on maps of Kuwait and the Middle East.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 17th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598493
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B.S. Middleditch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston, Department of Biochemical and Biophysical Sciences, 4800 Calhourn Road, Houston, TX, 77004, USA
About the Editors
A.M. Amer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston, Department of Biochemical and Biophysical Sciences, Houston, TX 77004, USA