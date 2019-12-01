Irrigation Water Management: Challenges and Innovations advances the scientific understanding, development and application of agricultural water management through an integrated approach. The book presents a collection of recent developments and rigorous applications of agricultural water management from advanced sources, such as satellite, mesoscale and climate models that are integrated with a conceptual modeling system. Theory, abstraction and practices presented include, but are not limited to: drought, irrigation scheduling, weather forecasting, climate change, precipitation forecasting, and others. As agricultural water management has gained considerable momentum in recent decades among the earth and environmental science communities, this book provides an ideal resource.

This book represents the first handbook to promote the synergistic and multidisciplinary activities among scientists and users working in the fields of hydro-meteorological and agricultural sciences.