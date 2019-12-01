Irrigation Water Management
1st Edition
Challenges and Innovations
Description
Irrigation Water Management: Challenges and Innovations advances the scientific understanding, development and application of agricultural water management through an integrated approach. The book presents a collection of recent developments and rigorous applications of agricultural water management from advanced sources, such as satellite, mesoscale and climate models that are integrated with a conceptual modeling system. Theory, abstraction and practices presented include, but are not limited to: drought, irrigation scheduling, weather forecasting, climate change, precipitation forecasting, and others. As agricultural water management has gained considerable momentum in recent decades among the earth and environmental science communities, this book provides an ideal resource.
This book represents the first handbook to promote the synergistic and multidisciplinary activities among scientists and users working in the fields of hydro-meteorological and agricultural sciences.
Key Features
- Addresses challenges and limitations of current irrigation options
- Presents emerging technologies and methods for improving water resource management
- Informs the design of effective, efficient irrigation systems
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students specializing in irrigation, water management and food security. It will also be a reference book for professors and practitioners
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Extent of Irrigation
3. Techniques of Irrigation
4. Benefits of Irrigation Development
5. Climate change and Water Scarcity in Agriculture
6. Environmental, Health, and Social Consequences of Irrigation
7. Institutional Aspects
8. New Irrigation Technologies
9. Conclusions References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175842
About the Author
Chandra Madramootoo
Professor Chandra Madramootoo is Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Associate Vice Principal of McGill University, a member of the senior academic leadership team of McGill University, and a James McGill Professor in the Department of Bioresource Engineering. He serves on several univesity governance bodies including Senate, Building and Properties Committee of the Board of Governors, and the Animal Resource Advisory Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Associate Vice Principal, McGill University, Canada