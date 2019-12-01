Introduction to Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123454

Introduction to Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation

1st Edition

Authors: G.V. Shivashankar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128123454
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 200
Description

Introduction to Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation provides a detailed discussion of the biophysical principles underlying nuclear organization and their role in determining tissue function, cell differentiation and homeostasis, and disease expression and management. Applied case studies and full cover images support concept illustration across a diverse range of chapters covering physico-chemical constraints in DNA, 3D organization of chromosomes and functional gene clusters, spatial dimensions of DNA transcription, replication, damage and repair, and more. With its practical approach and foundational focus, this book will be an invaluable reference for students, researchers and clinicians looking to understand this area of cutting-edge study.

Key Features

  • Contains applied case studies and full color images that support concept illustration
  • Features a diverse range of chapters that cover the fundamentals of nuclear mechanics and genome regulation, including physico-chemical constraints in DNA
  • Introduces advanced biophysical methods, bio-imaging methods, and new molecular biology tools for studying nuclear structures

Readership

Advanced undergraduate, graduate, and postdocs in biomedical research, molecular biology, and biomedical engineering; PhD and MD level researchers in biomedical research, life sciences, human genetics, and bioengineering; clinical and translational drug discovery researchers in academics and pharmaceutical industry

Table of Contents

  1. Physico-chemical constraints in DNA
    2. 3D organization of chromosomes and functional gene clusters
    3. Spatial dimension to DNA transcription, replication, damage and repair
    4. Dynamics within the nucleus and functional microrheology
    5. Cytoskeleton to nuclear links and prestressed nuclear architecture
    6. Nuclear mechanotransduction and genetic networks
    7. Chromatin plasticity during differentiation, development and reprogramming
    8. Mechanical homeostasis of the nucleus during cell division and migration
    9. Nuclear mechanics in diseases and as diagnostic markers
    10. Evolutionary constraints in DNA packing and genome regulation

About the Author

G.V. Shivashankar

Dr. G. V. Shivashankar is currently the Deputy Director of Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore. Shivashankar’s laboratory is focused on understanding the role of cell geometry on nuclear mechanics and genome regulation in living cells using a multi-disciplinary approach. He carried out his PhD research at the Rockefeller University (1994-1999) and Postdoctoral research at NEC Research Institute, Princeton, USA (1999-2000). He started his laboratory at the National Center for Biological Sciences, TIFR- Bangalore, India (2000-2009) before relocating to a tenured faculty position at the National University of Singapore in 2009. His scientific awards include the Birla Science Prize (2006) and the Swarnajayanthi Fellowship (2007), and he was elected to the Indian Academy of Sciences (2010). He also edited a Methods in Cell Biology volume on Nuclear Mechanics and Genome Regulation (2010), published by Elsevier. More recently, he headed the Joint Research Laboratory with the FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology (IFOM), Milan, Italy and was appointed as an IFOM-NUS Chair Professor in 2014.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore & FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology (IFOM), Milan, Italy

