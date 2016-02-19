Integument, Pigments, and Hormonal Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121064099, 9780323139229

Integument, Pigments, and Hormonal Processes

1st Edition

Volume 9: Integument, Pigments and Hormonal Processes

Series Volume Editors: Linda Mantel
Editor-in-Chiefs: Dorothy Bliss
eBook ISBN: 9780323139229
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1985
Page Count: 550
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

General Acknowledgments

Preface to Volume 9

Acknowledgments to Volume 9

Classification of the Decapoda

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. Dynamics of the Integument

I. Introduction

II. Histology and Fine Structure

III. Molecular Structure

IV. Determining the Stages of the Intermolt Cycle

V. Functions of the Epidermis

VI. The Tegumental Glands

VII. The Egg Cuticle

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

2. Molting and Regeneration

I. Introduction

II. Stages of the Molt Cycle

III. Terminal Anecdysis

IV. "On" and "Off" Stimuli to Molting

V. X-Organ Sinus Gland Complex

VI. Y-Organs

VII. Mandibular Organs

VIII. Studies on Y-Organs and Mandibular Organs in Same Species

IX. Cephalic Glands

X. Titers of Ecdysteroids during Molt Cycle

XI. Effects of Exogenous Ecdysteroids

XII. Regeneration

XIII. Multiple Limb Loss and Intensive Regeneration

XIV. Multiple Limb Autotomy and Y-Organs

XV. Conclusions and Questions

References

3. Reproduction and Its Control

I. Introduction

II. Physiology of Reproduction

III. Factors Influencing Reproduction

IV. Conclusions

References

4. Sexual Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. Segregation of the Germinal Line and Formation of the Genital Rudiments

III. Morphological Sexual Differentiation in Malacostracans

IV. Control of Sexual Differentiation in Malacostracans

V. Hermaphroditism in Malacostracans

VI. Conclusions

References

5. Structural and Biological Aspects of Pigments

I. Introduction

II. Pigments with a Respiratory Function

III. Pigments with a Chromatic Function

IV. Pigments with a Visual Function

V. Conclusions

References

6. Pigmentary Effectors

I. Introduction

II. Chromatophores and Color Changes

III. Retinal Screening Pigment Movements

IV. Comparative Aspects

V. Perspectives

References

7. Biochemistry of Crustacean Hormones

I. Introduction

II. General Methods for Characterizing and Purifying Crustacean Hormones

III. Pigmentary Effector Hormones from the Eyestalk

IV. Hyperglycemic Hormone (HGH)

V. Hormones Involved in Molt

VI. Gonadal and Gonadotropic Hormones

VII. Pericardial Organ Hormone

VIII. Neurodepressing Hormone (NDH)

IX. Conclusions

References

Systematic Index

Subject Index

Description

The Biology of Crustacea is a comprehensive treatise, which should become the standard reference in its field. Incorporating the contributions of a distinguished international group of scientists, it encompasses the significant findings - including methods - in three general areas of crustacean research: systematics, morphology, evolution, and the fossil record; physiology, ecology, and behaviour; applied biology, including fisheries, mariculture, and pathology. The state-of-the-art presentations provide both background information and vital perspective. The complete set, and the individual volumes, will be of value to zoologists, marine biologists, fisheries biologists, physiologists, ecologists, environmentalists, endocrinologists, anatomists, neurobiologists, and paleontologists.

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139229

About the Series Volume Editors

Linda Mantel Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

City College of the City University of New York and The American Museum of Natural History, New York, U.S.A.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Dorothy Bliss Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The American Museum of Natural History, New York, U.S.A.

