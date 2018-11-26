Human Embryology and Developmental Biology
6th Edition
Description
Completely revised from cover to cover, Human Embryology and Developmental Biology, 6th Edition, helps you master complex concepts on every aspect of normal and abnormal human development. Dr. Bruce M. Carlson provides authoritative, readable coverage of today’s scientific knowledge in this fast-changing field, keeping you up to date with what you need to know for coursework, exams, and clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Developmental Tables
Part 1. Early Developmental and the Fetal-Maternal Relationship
1. Getting Ready for Pregnancy
2. Transport of Gametes and Fertilization
3. Molecular Basis for Embryonic Development
4. Cleavage and Implantation
5. Formation of Germ Layers and Early Derivatives
6. Establishment of the Basic Embryonic Body Plan
7. Placenta and Extraembryonic Membranes
8. Developmental Disorders: Causes, Mechanisms, and Patterns
Part 2. Development of the Body Systems
9. Integumentary, Skeletal, and Muscular Systems
10. Limb Development
11. Nervous System
12. Neural Crest
13. Sense Organs
14. Head and Neck
15. Digestive and Respiratory Systems and Body Cavities
16. Urogenital System
17. Cardiovascular System
18. Fetal Period and Birth
Answers to Clinical Vignettes and Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323661454
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323661447
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323523752
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323636247
About the Author
Bruce Carlson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Cell and Developmental Biology; Director, Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI