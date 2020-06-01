Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
Sonochemical Organic Synthesis
Description
Sonochemical Organic Synthesis focuses on purification and extraction of organic, biological, and medicinal compounds using sonochemistry. It provides readers with an understanding of green ultrasound-assisted chemical synthesis for industrial applications. This book systematically explores the application of ultrasound in organic synthesis of all types and includes stereoselectivity, regioselectivity, oxidations, reductions, protection, deprotection, additions, condensation, coupling, C-X bond formation, named reactions, heterocyclics, biological drugs, and fluoroorganics over conventional techniques. A brief introduction to the parameters which influence the process, solvent-effects, supported reagents and catalysis and the pros and cons to the practical use of sonochemical protocols in organic synthesis are also discussed. This book provides overview on the applications of sonochemical technology for the sustainable and environmentally friendly development of synthetic methodologies for organic and pharmaceutical chemistry. Sonochemical Organic Synthesis is an essential resource on green chemistry technologies for academic researchers, R&D professionals, and students working in modern organic chemistry and medicinal chemistry.
Key Features
- Offers a broad overview of ultrasonics-assisted green organic synthesis
- Discusses sonochemical technology for green organic synthesis and also biological medicinal importance
- Gives details account of the numerous industrial applications such as polymers, pharmaceutical, fluoroorganics, biofuel, carbon, etc.
- Includes a description of the significant factors and challenges of the ultrasonics-assisted green organic synthesis
- Lists recent developments in the use of sonochemical technology in organic chemist
Readership
Post-graduates, researchers, academics in chemistry, environmental, analytical, biotechnology, and other interdisciplinary fields of science, biochemical engineering, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and polymer science. Corporate researchers
Table of Contents
- Introduction, activities and advantages of sonochemical protocol in organic synthesis
2. Sonochemical protocol for oxidation reactions
3. Sonochemical protocol for reduction reactions
4. Sonochemical protocol for protection and deprotection reactions
5. Sonochemical protocol for stereoselective organic synthesis
6. Sonochemical protocol for stereospecific organic synthesis
7. Sonochemical protocol for addition-type reactions (Michel, Aldol, etc.)
8. Sonochemical protocol for condensation reactions
9. Sonochemical protocol for alkylation reactions
10. Sonochemical protocol for phenolic compounds synthesis
11. Sonochemical protocol for Grignard reactions
12. Sonochemical protocol for aqueous vs biphasic organic synthesis
13. Sonochemical protocol for fluoroorganics
14. Sonochemical protocol for heterocyclics
15. Sonochemical protocol for biological-active organic synthesis
16. Sonochemical protocol for catalyst-free organic synthesis
17. Sonochemical protocol for solvent-free organic synthesis
18. Sonocatalysis for organic synthesis
19. Sonochemical protocol for multi-component reactions
20. Sonochemical protocol for C-H activation reactions
21. Sonochemical protocol for C-N formation reactions
22. Sonochemical protocol for coupling reactions
23. Sonochemical protocol for bio-fuel production
24. Sonochemical protocol of polymer synthesis
25. Sonochemical protocol for functionalized carbon synthesis
26. State of the art and perspectives of sonochemical protocol in organic synthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195406
About the Editor
Dr. Inamuddin
Inamuddin is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He obtained Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University, Meerut, India, in 2002. He received his Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Applied Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment. He has worked on different research projects as project fellow and senior research fellow funded by University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. He has received Fast Track Young Scientist Award from the Department of Science and Technology, India, to work in the area of bending actuators and artificial muscles. He has completed four major research projects sanctioned by University Grant Commission, Department of Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Council of Science and Technology, India. He has published 93 research articles in international journals of repute and seventeen book chapters in knowledge-based book editions published by renowned international publishers. He has published nineteen edited books with Springer, United Kingdom, Nova Science Publishers, Inc. U.S.A., CRC Press Taylor & Francis Asia Pacific, Trans Tech Publications Ltd., Switzerland and Materials Science Forum, U.S.A. He is the member of various editorial boards of the journals and also serving as associate editor for a journal Environmental Chemistry Letter, Springer-Nature and editorial board member for Scientific Reports-Nature. He has attended as well as chaired sessions in various international and national conferences. He has worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow, leading a research team at the Creative Research Initiative Center for Bio-Artificial Muscle, Hanyang University, South Korea, in the field of renewable energy, especially biofuel cells. He has also worked as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center of Research Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia, in the field of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells and computational fluid dynamics of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells. He is a life member of the Journal of the Indian Chemical Society. His research interest includes ion exchange materials, a sensor for heavy metal ions, biofuel cells, supercapacitors and bending actuators
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Rajender Boddula
Dr. Rajender Boddula is currently working as CAS-PIFI Fellow in the CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, Beijing, China. He obtained Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Kakatiya University, Warangal, India, in 2008. He received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry with the highest honours in 2014 for the work entitled “Synthesis and Characterization of Polyanilines for Supercapacitor and Catalytic Applications” at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) and Kakatiya University (India). Before joining National Center for Nanoscience and Technology (NCNST) as CAS-PIFI research fellow, China, worked as senior researcher associate and Postdoc at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU, India) and National Tsing-Hua University (NTHU, Taiwan) respectively in the fields of bio-fuel and CO2 reduction applications. His academic honors include University Grants Commission National Fellowship and many merit scholarships, study-abroad fellowships from Australian Endeavour Research fellowship and CAS-PIFI. He has published many scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals and has authored nine book chapters, and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. His specialized areas of energy conversion and storage technologies, which include nanomaterials, graphene, polymer composites, heterogeneous catalysis, photoelectrocatalytic water splitting, biofuel cell, and supercapacitor applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
CAS-PIFI Fellow, CAS Key Laboratory of Nanosystems and Hierarchical Fabrication, National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, China
Abdullah Asiri
Prof. Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Asiri, received his Ph.D. (1995) from the University of Wales Cardiff, U.K. on Tribochromic compounds and their applications. He is chairman of the chemistry department, King Abdulaziz University and also Director of the Center of Excellence for advanced Materials Research; and Director of the Education Affair Unit–Deanship of Community services. He is a member of Advisory committee for advancing materials, (National Technology Plan, King Abdul Aziz City of Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia). His research interests include: Color chemistry, Synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, Synthesis of novel colorants and coloration of textiles and plastics, Molecular Modeling, Applications of organic materials into optics such as OEDS, and High performance organic Dyes and pigments., New applications of organic photochromic compounds; Organic synthesis of heterocyclic compounds as precursor for dyes. Synthesis of polymers functionalized with organic dyes and. preparation of some coating formulations for different applications. He is member of the Editorial boards for the Journal of the Saudi Chemical Society, the Journal of King Abdul Aziz University, Pigment and Resin Technology, Organic Chemistry Insights, and Libertas Academica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Materials Research, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia