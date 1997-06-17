Electromagnetic Radiation: Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 29C
1st Edition
Atomic, Molecular, And Optical Physics: Electromagnetic Radiation
Table of Contents
J.F. Young, Laser-Produced Plasmas as Short Wavelength, Incoherent Optical Sources. P.D. Johnson, Synchrotron Radiation. A. Dienes and D.R. Yankelevich, Continuous Wave Dye Lasers. R.W. Fox, A.S. Zibrov, and L. Hollberg, Semiconductor Diode Lasers. M. Zhu and J.L. Hall, Frequency Stabilization of Tunable Lasers. M.G. Littman and X. Wang, Pulsed Lasers. I. Duling, Short Pulse Lasers. T. Feurer and R. Sauerbrey, Characterization ofShort Laser Pulses. U. Simon and F.K. Tittel, Nonlinear Optical Frequency Conversion Techniques. J. Helmcke, Optical Wavelength Standards. M. Zhu and J.L. Hall, Precise Wavelength Measurement of Tunable Lasers. S. Hendow, Optical Materials and Devices. L. McCaughan, Guided Wave and Integrated Optics. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
Combined with Volumes 29A and 29B, this volume is a comprehensive treatment of the key experimental methods of atomic, molecular, and optical physics, as well as an excellent experimental handbook for the field. Thewide availability of tunable lasers in the past several years has revolutionized the field and lead to the introduction of many new experimental methods that are covered in these volumes. Traditional methods are also included to ensure that the volumes will be a complete reference source for the field.
Readership
Active researchers in atomic, molecular, and optical physics; advanced graduate students; chemical physicists; physical and analytical chemists; and surface scientists, including chemists, materials scientists, and physicists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 17th June 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860190
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124759770
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Thomas Lucatorto Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, U.S.A.
Marc De Graef Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.
About the Serial Editors
F. Dunning Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rice University
Randall Hulet Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rice University, Dept. of Physics