Electroluminescence II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521749, 9780080864631

Electroluminescence II, Volume 65

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber
Serial Volume Editors: Gerd Mueller
eBook ISBN: 9780080864631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1999
Page Count: 257
Since its inception in 1966, the series of numbered volumes known as Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. The Willardson and Beer series, as it is widely known, has succeeded in producing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. Not only did many of these volumes make an impact at the time of their publication, but they continue to be well-cited years after their original release. Recently, Professor Eicke R. Weber of the University of California at Berkeley joined as a co-editor of the series. Professor Weber, a well-known expert in the field of semiconductor materials, will further contribute to continuing the series' tradition of publishing timely, highly relevant, and long-impacting volumes. Some of the recent volumes, such as Hydrogen in Semiconductors, Imperfections in III/V Materials, Epitaxial Microstructures, High-Speed Heterostructure Devices, Oxygen in Silicon, and others promise that this tradition will be maintained and even expanded.

Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, the volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in modern industry.

Readership

Applied physicists, electrical engineers, and materials scientists both academia and industry.

No. of pages:
257
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864631

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gerd Mueller Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Gerd Mueller earned a Masters degree in physics and mathematics, and a Ph.D. in physics, from Humboldt University. Currently a Department Scientist at the Communications and Optics Laboratory of Hewlett Packard Laboratories, he is also an author of monographs and chapters in scientific books and of about 90 scientific papers, and holds 30 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hewlett Packard Laboratories, Freemont, California, U.S.A.

