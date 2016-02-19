Discrete Computational Structures
1st Edition
Description
Discrete Computational Structures describes discrete mathematical concepts that are important to computing, covering necessary mathematical fundamentals, computer representation of sets, graph theory, storage minimization, and bandwidth. The book also explains conceptual framework (Gorn trees, searching, subroutines) and directed graphs (flowcharts, critical paths, information network). The text discusses algebra particularly as it applies to concentrates on semigroups, groups, lattices, propositional calculus, including a new tabular method of Boolean function minimization. The text emphasizes combinatorics and probability. Examples show different techniques of the general process of enumerating objects. Combinatorics cover permutations, enumerators for combinations, Stirling numbers, cycle classes of permutations, partitions, and compositions. The book cites as example the interplay between discrete mathematics and computing using a system of distinct representatives (SDR) problem. The problem, originating from group theory, graph theory, and set theory can be worked out by the student with a network model involving computers to generate and analyze different scenarios. The book is intended for sophomore or junior level, corresponding to the course B3, "Introduction to Discrete Structures," in the ACM Curriculum 68, as well as for mathematicians or professors of computer engineering and advanced mathematics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1 Basic Forms and Operations
1. Introduction
2. Elements and Sets
3. Subsets
4. Venn Diagrams and Set Complements
5. Computer Representation of Sets
6. Set Operations
7. Set Algebra
8. Computer Operations on Sets
9. Product Sets
10. Relations, Mappings, Functions
11. Equivalence and Order Relations
12. The Lattice of Subsets
13. Vectors and Matrices
Chapter 2 Undirected Graphs
1. Graph Theory
2. Basic Definitions
3. Special Classes of Graphs
4. Matrix Representation of Graphs
5. Relations among Graph Matrices
6. Invariants and Graph Isomorphism
7. Cycle Basis
8. Maximal Complete Subgraphs
9. Storage Minimization for Matrices
10. Bandwidth of Cubic Graphs
11. Bandwidth of Bipartite Graphs
12. Planar Graphs and the Four Color Conjecture
References
Chapter 3 Gorn Trees
1. Introduction
2. Tree Domains
3. Trees
4. Prefix Representation and Tree Forms
5. Explicit Definitions
6. Searching, Subroutines, and Theorem Proving
References
Chapter 4 Directed Graphs
1. Introduction
2. Basic Definitions
3. Special Classes of Graphs
4. Matrix Representation of Directed Graphs
5. Flowcharts
6. Networks
7. Minimal Cost Flows
8. Pruning Branches to Find the Shortest Path
9. Critical Paths
10. Graphs of Multiprocessing Systems
11. Information Networks
Reference
Chapter 5 Formal and Natural Languages
1. Introduction
2. Semigroups
3. Formal Languages
4. Backus Naur Form and Algol-Like Languages
5. Semantics of Formal Languages
6. Natural Languages
References
Chapter 6 Finite Groups and Computing
1. Definitions of Groups and Subgroups
2. Groups of Graphs
3. Graphs of Groups
4. Generators and Relations
5. Permutations and Permutation Groups
6. Permutation Generators
Chapter 7 Partial Orders and Lattices
1. Introduction
2. Partial Orders
3. Lattices
4. Specialized Lattices
5. Atomic Lattices
Reference
Chapter 8 Boolean Algebras
1. Introduction
2. Properties of Boolean Algebras
3. Boolean Algebras and Set Algebras
4. Boolean Functions
5. Switching Circuits
6. Boolean Function Minimization
7. Computer Arithmetic
Reference
Chapter 9 The Propositional Calculus
1. Introduction
2. Fundamental Definitions
3. Truth Tables
4. Well-Formed Formulas
5. Minimal Sets of Operators
6. Polish Notation
7. Proofs in Logic
8. Sets and Wordsets
Reference
Chapter 10 Combinatorics
1. Introduction
2. Permutations of Objects
3. Combinations of Objects
4. Enumerators for Combinations
5. Enumerators for Permutations
6. Stirling Numbers
7. Cycle Classes of Permutations
8. Partitions and Compositions
References
Chapter 11 Systems of Distinct Representatives
1. Introduction and History
2. The Third Question, General Case
3. The Third Question, Partition Case
4. Summary
References
Chapter 12 Discrete Probability
1. Probabilities on a Discrete Set
2. Conditional Probability and Independence
3. Computation of Binomial Coefficients
4. Distributions
5. Random Numbers
Reference
Answers and Hints for Selected Exercises
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264295