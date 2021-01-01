Concepts of Advanced Zero Waste Tools
1st Edition
Volume 1 of Advanced Zero Waste Tools: Present and Emerging Waste Management Practices
Concepts of Advanced Zero Waste Tools is the first volume in the series Advanced Zero Waste Tools: Present and Emerging Waste Management Practices. It addresses the fundamental principles of zero waste, which encourages the redesign of resource life cycles so that all products are reused, with the goal that no trash is sent to landfills, incinerators, or the ocean. By promoting reuse and recycling, as well as prevention and product designs that consider the entire product life cycle, the zero waste philosophy advocates for sustainability and environmental management and protection. This book takes the first step toward addressing the tools needed to implement zero waste, both on a practical and conceptual scale.
Summarizing present and emerging zero waste tools on the scale of both experimental and theoretical models, Advanced Zero Waste Tools is the first step toward understanding the state-of-the-art in making the zero waste goal a reality. In addition to environmental and engineering principles, it also covers economic, toxicologic, and regulatory issues, making it an important resource for researchers, engineers, and policymakers working toward environmental sustainability.
- Uses fundamental, interdisciplinary, and state-of-the-art coverage of zero waste research to provide an integrated approach to tools, methodology, and indicators
- Covers current challenges, design and manufacturing technology, and sustainability applications
- Includes up-to-date references and web resources at the end of each chapter, as well as a webpage dedicated to providing supplementary information
Students, scientists, college and university professors, and research professionals in Environmental Science
- Introduction - The realm of Zero Waste tools (ZWT) Concept (Age of environment)
2. History and Present Age of Zero Waste tools (ZWT)
3. Zero Waste Manufacturing
4. Challenges and Issues Problems with ZWT (Social, economic, Health and Environmentalism)
5. Modern Practices of ZWT (Packaging, composting etc.)
6. Zero Waste Hierarchy and Sustainable development portal
7. Zero Waste Certification
8. Mini-waste, Less-waste, No-waste and Zero Waste tools
9. Modern Society and Zero Waste tools
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221839
Chaudhery Hussain
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry & EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA. His research is focused on the applications of nanotechnology & advanced materials in environment, analytical chemistry and various industries. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks in his research areas.
Andjuct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry & EVSc Labs, Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, United States of America
