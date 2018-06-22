Colorectal Surgery
6th Edition
A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice
Table of Contents
- Anorectal investigation
- Colonoscopy and flexible sigmoidoscopy
- Colorectal cancer
- Colorectal cancer and genetics
- Surgery for colon cancer
- Surgery for rectal cancer
- Perioperative chemotherapy and radiotherapy for colorectal cancer
- Advanced and recurrent colorectal cancer
- Anal cancer
- Diverticular disease
- Ulcerative colitis
- Crohn’s disease
- Intestinal failure
- Incontinence
- Functional problems and their surgical management
- Functional problems and their medical management
- Anal fistula: evaluation and management
- Minor anorectal conditions
Description
Colorectal Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.
For this Sixth Edition the authorship team across the series has been expanded to include additional European and World experts, with an increased emphasis on global practice. Throughout all six volumes the contents have been extensively revised in line with recently published evidence. Detailed supportive key references are provided and are also included within the comprehensive list of references in the accompanying ebook. Links to recommended online videos have been added where appropriate.
Key Features
- The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within the major sub-specialties of general surgery.
- Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.
About the Editors
Sue Clark Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, St Mark's Hospital, Harrow; Adjunct Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, London, UK