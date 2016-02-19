Cloud Dynamics, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings): Fundamentals: Identification of Clouds. Atmospheric Dynamics. Cloud Microphysics. Radar Meteorology. Phenomena: Shallow-Layer Clouds. Nimbostratus. Cumulus Dynamics. Thunderstorms. Mesoscale Convective Systems. Clouds in Hurricanes. Precipitating Clouds in Extratropical Cyclones. Orographic Clouds. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
Clouds play a critical role in the Earth's climate, general atmospheric circulation, and global water balance. Clouds are essential elements in mesoscale meteorology, atmospheric chemistry, air pollution, atmosphericradiation, and weather forecasting, and thus must be understood by any student or researcher in the atmospheric sciences.
Cloud Dynamics provides a skillful and comprehensive examination of the nature of clouds--what they look like and why, how scientists observe them, and the basic dynamics and physics that underlie them. The book describes the mechanics governing each type of cloud that occurs in Earth's atmosphere, and the organization of various types of clouds in larger weather systems such as fronts, thunderstorms, and hurricanes.This book is aimed specifically at graduate students, advanced undergraduates, practicing researchers either already in atmospheric science or moving in from a related scientific field, and operational meteorologists. Some prior knowledge of atmospheric dynamics and physics is helpful, but a thorough overview of the necessary prerequisites is supplied.
Key Features
Provides a complete treatment of clouds integrating the analysis of air motions with cloud structure, microphysics, and precipitation mechanics
Describes and explains the basic types of clouds and cloud systems that occur in the atmosphere-fog, stratus, stratocumulus, altocumulus, altostratus, cirrus, thunderstorms, tornadoes, waterspouts, orographically induced clouds, mesoscale convection complexes, hurricanes, fronts, and extratropical cyclones
Presents a photographic guide, presented in the first chapter, linking the examination of each type of cloud with an image to enhance visual retention and understanding
Summarizes the fundamentals, both observational and theoretical, of atmospheric dynamics, thermodynamics, cloud microphysics, and radar meteorology, allowing each type of cloud to be examined in depth
Integrates the latest field observations, numerical model simulations, and theory
Supplies a theoretical treatment suitable for the advanced undergraduate or graduate level
Readership
Researchers in atmospheric science and meteorology; graduate students and advanced undergraduates in meteorology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 573
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 22nd October 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080959955
Reviews
@qu:The focus of this book is on the air motions associated with clouds. The complex interaction between the microphysical processes in the clouds and the dynamics is a theme throughout the text. It provides a comprehensive summary of the current understanding of this highly complex field....This book gives a comprehensive summary of the dynamics associated with clouds in the atmosphere....The book reads easily and is well structured. As such, I believe it will be an excellent text for a graduate course on the subject. @source:--AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY
About the Authors
Robert Houze, Jr. Author
Professor Houze received his B.S. in Meteorology from Texas A&M University in 1967. He received his Master's and Ph.D. degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He joined the faculty of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington in 1972. In 1988-89 he was Guest Professor in the Laboratory of Atmospheric Physics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich. In 1996 he was Houghton Lecturer at the Center for Meteorology and Physical Oceanography at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2006 he was Thompson Lecturer at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. He has published about 200 research articles and has written a graduate textbook entitled Cloud Dynamics. In 1982, Professor Houze was awarded both the American Meteorological Society's Clarence Leroy Meisinger Award for his research and the Society's Editor's award for his reviews of papers for the Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences. In 1984, he was elected a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. In 1989 he won the NOAA Environmental Research Laboratories' Distinguished Author's Award. In 2002, he was designated as a “Highly Cited Researcher” by the Institute of Scientific Information (h-index 56). In 2006, Professor Houze received the American Meteorological Society's Carl-Gustaf Rossby Research Medal, which is the highest honor that the Society can bestow on an atmospheric scientist. In 2012 he was elected a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union and he delivered the Bjerknes Memorial Lecture at the American Geophysical Union's 2012 annual meeting. In 2013 he will be inducted as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science for his fundamental research on cloud dynamics.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, USA
About the Editors
Renata Dmowska Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA