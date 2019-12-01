Certifiable Software Applications 4
1st Edition
Upward Cycle
Description
Certifiable Software Applications 4: Upward Cycle presents the upward phase of development of a software application cycle, including test aspects for each unit level and the integration and validation of associated environments. Each check is explained through examples (checklist, scheduling policy, metric, etc.), and the book examines the fault analysis process that must accompany the production of the final version of the software plug.
Key Features
- Presents the upward phase of development of a software application cycle
- Examines the fault analysis process that must accompany production of the final version of the software plug
- Provides tactics on V and V (Validation and Verification), Static and Dynamic Verification Proof and Abstract Interpretation
Readership
Researchers, scientists, post-graduate students
Table of Contents
- Verification and Validation of a Software Application
2. Test Strategy
3. Unit Testing, Modular Tests and Component Tests
4. Integration Tests
5. Environment and Host Target
6. Software Testing Sets
7. Checklist
8. Quality Control Code
9. Checking Programming Rules
10. Managing Anomalies
11. Safety Analysis Software
12. Software Version Sheet
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481208
About the Author
Jean-Louis Boulanger
Jean-Louis Boulanger is currently an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) in the railway domain focusing on software elements. His research interests include requirements, software verification and validation, traceability and RAMS with a special focus on safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) in the railway domain focusing on software elements