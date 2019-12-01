Certifiable Software Applications 4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481208

Certifiable Software Applications 4

1st Edition

Upward Cycle

Authors: Jean-Louis Boulanger
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481208
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
119.00
101.15
103.00
87.55
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Certifiable Software Applications 4: Upward Cycle presents the upward phase of development of a software application cycle, including test aspects for each unit level and the integration and validation of associated environments. Each check is explained through examples (checklist, scheduling policy, metric, etc.), and the book examines the fault analysis process that must accompany the production of the final version of the software plug.

Key Features

  • Presents the upward phase of development of a software application cycle
  • Examines the fault analysis process that must accompany production of the final version of the software plug
  • Provides tactics on V and V (Validation and Verification), Static and Dynamic Verification Proof and Abstract Interpretation

Readership

Researchers, scientists, post-graduate students

Table of Contents

  1. Verification and Validation of a Software Application
    2. Test Strategy
    3. Unit Testing, Modular Tests and Component Tests
    4. Integration Tests
    5. Environment and Host Target
    6. Software Testing Sets
    7. Checklist
    8. Quality Control Code
    9. Checking Programming Rules
    10. Managing Anomalies
    11. Safety Analysis Software
    12. Software Version Sheet

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785481208

About the Author

Jean-Louis Boulanger

Jean-Louis Boulanger is currently an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) in the railway domain focusing on software elements. His research interests include requirements, software verification and validation, traceability and RAMS with a special focus on safety.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) in the railway domain focusing on software elements

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.