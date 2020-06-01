Capturing Motion
1st Edition
Studying Human Movement in the Digital Age
Description
The last decade has witnessed rapid digital development, consumer electronics have proliferated into the Internet of Things, and sensor technology once only available to those with sufficient funding for gold-standard devices is now widely accessible. Motion Capture is an excellent example of a field disrupted by the digital development of the last five years, with technology offering new and important affordances. Capturing Motion provides a resource for individuals who need to understand the technologies now available, and techniques for a variety of applications. The book discusses the basic functionality of the major forms of motion capture technology used in industry, common issues experienced by users, helpful solutions and guidance for different motion capture approaches, and existing design challenges, and it speculates on the future of motion capture. The title provides data, insights and case-studies from a leading laboratory, offering a comprehensive guide to the new frontiers of motion capture technology
Key Features
- Covers available motion capture technology with evidence-based analysis
- Considers the various applications of motion capture technology across disciplines
- Gives strengths and weaknesses of different techniques and use-cases
- Includes exclusive data, insights and case-studies from a leading laboratory
- Offers practical guidance on motion capture technologies, applications, and techniques
Readership
Biomedical engineers interested in motion capture; Clinical researchers and sports scientists running experiments that characterise specific movements; Health technology entrepreneurs developing devices with a motion capture component; Professionals working in the film, visual effects and animation industries, including gaming
Table of Contents
- Preface
2. Introduction to motion capture
3. Marker-based motion capture
4. Markerless motion capture
5. Motion capture using inertial motion units
6. Motion capture using video data
7. Design thinking in motion capture I: Wearable vs. non-wearable systems
8. Design thinking in motion capture II: Wired vs. wireless systems
9. Design thinking in motion capture III: Data security and privacy
10. Case Study 1: Medical
11. Case Study 2: Sports Performance
12. Case Study 3: Animation
13. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163665
About the Author
David Putrino
David Putrino is Assistant Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, USA, and the Director of Rehabilitation and Innovation for the largest health network in New York. He explores cutting-edge technology and its implementaiton into the clinical practice of health professionals working to assist recovery from long-term conditions. He also leads a team in developing a world-class human performance center, working with athletes and military operators to understand the science of human performance. He has explored every available method of motion capture, and applied these methods to contexts with a very low-tolerance for error. This has resulted in a body of work that informs evidence-based recommendations about motion capture techniques for a variety of different applications, both in medicine and human performance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, USA
Brandon Larson
Brandon Larson: Red Bull (Human/Sport Sciences Department); relevant professional / academic background: Sport/Movement Scientist, BS/MS Mechanical Engineering (Washington University in St. Louis)
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University in St. Louis