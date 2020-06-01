Capturing Motion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128163665

Capturing Motion

1st Edition

Studying Human Movement in the Digital Age

Authors: David Putrino Brandon Larson
Paperback ISBN: 9780128163665
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 180
Description

The last decade has witnessed rapid digital development, consumer electronics have proliferated into the Internet of Things, and sensor technology once only available to those with sufficient funding for gold-standard devices is now widely accessible. Motion Capture is an excellent example of a field disrupted by the digital development of the last five years, with technology offering new and important affordances. Capturing Motion provides a resource for individuals who need to understand the technologies now available, and techniques for a variety of applications. The book discusses the basic functionality of the major forms of motion capture technology used in industry, common issues experienced by users, helpful solutions and guidance for different motion capture approaches, and existing design challenges, and it speculates on the future of motion capture. The title provides data, insights and case-studies from a leading laboratory, offering a comprehensive guide to the new frontiers of motion capture technology

Key Features

  • Covers available motion capture technology with evidence-based analysis
  • Considers the various applications of motion capture technology across disciplines
  • Gives strengths and weaknesses of different techniques and use-cases
  • Includes exclusive data, insights and case-studies from a leading laboratory
  • Offers practical guidance on motion capture technologies, applications, and techniques

Readership

Biomedical engineers interested in motion capture; Clinical researchers and sports scientists running experiments that characterise specific movements; Health technology entrepreneurs developing devices with a motion capture component; Professionals working in the film, visual effects and animation industries, including gaming

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
    2. Introduction to motion capture
    3. Marker-based motion capture
    4. Markerless motion capture
    5. Motion capture using inertial motion units
    6. Motion capture using video data
    7. Design thinking in motion capture I: Wearable vs. non-wearable systems
    8. Design thinking in motion capture II: Wired vs. wireless systems
    9. Design thinking in motion capture III: Data security and privacy
    10. Case Study 1: Medical
    11. Case Study 2: Sports Performance
    12. Case Study 3: Animation
    13. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128163665

About the Author

David Putrino

David Putrino is Assistant Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, USA, and the Director of Rehabilitation and Innovation for the largest health network in New York. He explores cutting-edge technology and its implementaiton into the clinical practice of health professionals working to assist recovery from long-term conditions. He also leads a team in developing a world-class human performance center, working with athletes and military operators to understand the science of human performance. He has explored every available method of motion capture, and applied these methods to contexts with a very low-tolerance for error. This has resulted in a body of work that informs evidence-based recommendations about motion capture techniques for a variety of different applications, both in medicine and human performance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, USA

Brandon Larson

Brandon Larson: Red Bull (Human/Sport Sciences Department); relevant professional / academic background: Sport/Movement Scientist, BS/MS Mechanical Engineering (Washington University in St. Louis)

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University in St. Louis

Ratings and Reviews

