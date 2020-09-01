Bioenergy and Biomass from Industrial Crops on Marginal Lands
1st Edition
Sustainable Feedstock for Energy and Biorefining from Field to End Use
Description
Biomass from Industrial Crops on Marginal Lands provides a thorough overview of the value chain and available land for industrial crops, from field to use for energy and bioproducts. It discusses the role of industrial crops in the biobased economy, which industrial crops can be successfully grown on marginal or contaminated lands, and how much of that kind of land is available. The book categorizes these crops into four main groups: oilseeds, lignocellulosic, carbohydrate and specialty crops. It analyzes the most promising industrial crops to be grown on marginal lands per category, giving information from production to end use. The structure of these chapters allows for comparisons and better informed choices between different crops for specific industry requirements and land conditions. Finally, in its final chapter, phytomanagement of contaminated lands as an effect of growing industrial crops will be discussed.Bioenergy and Biomass from Industrial Crops on Marginal Lands gathers in a single volume information that has so far been scattered in the available scientific literature. Therefore, it is a valuable tool for the scientists and industry practitioners working in the area of biomass production, biofuels production and biorefining. Graduate students in master courses on industrial crops as source for value added products and bioenergy also benefit from this comprehensive reference.
Key Features
- Content spans the entire value chain of various types of biomass derived from industrial crops, and their application in bioenergy and biorefining within the context of the bioeconomy
- Covers the challenges for sustainable management and production chains of industrial crops grown on marginal or contaminated land for use in bioenergy and biorefining
- Includes examples of field and lab experiments, and case-studies from field to fuel
Readership
Scientists and industry practitioners working in the area of biomass production, biofuels production and biorefining, graduate students in master courses on industrial crops as source for value added products and bioenergy
Table of Contents
- Industrial crops and the biobased economy
2. Industrial crops suitable for marginal lands
3. Mapping of marginal and contaminated land for industrial crop production
4. Oilseed
5. Perennial lignocellulosic crops
6. Woody species
7. Fiber Crops
8. Carbohydrate crops
9. Specialty crops
10. Industrial crops for phytomanagement of contaminated lands
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188644
About the Editor
Efthymia Alexopoulou
Efthymia Alexopoulou is an agriculture engineer with a PhD on adaptability and biomass productivity of the non-food crop Kenaf in Greece. She is responsible for the Energy Crops Unit of the Biomass Department at the Center for Renewable Energy Sources and Saving. She has several years of RTD experience on energy crops such as kenaf, switchgrass, giant reed, miscanthus, sweet sorghum, cardoon, rapeseed, castor etc. She was also the coordinator of three EU research projects: BIOKENAF (“Biomass production chains and growth simulation model for kenaf”, 4FCROPS (“Future Crops for Food, Feed, Fiber and Fuel”) and FIBRA (“Fibre Crops as a sustainable source of biobased material for industrial products in Europe and China”). Dr. Alexopoulou has been Involved in several R&D projects for CRES, the most recent being the OPTIMA project, an EU research project dedicated to perennial grasses research, a sister project with two other EU projects working on the same subject (OPTIMISC and GRASS MARGINS). She was co-editor of a book on Kenaf, has presented in several international conferences and published many papers on international journals. She was guest editor in two special issues of Industrial Crops and Products (Volume 68 and Volume 75), in which presented part of the findings of FIBRA project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomass Department, Center for Renewable Energy Sources and Saving, Greece