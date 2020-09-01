Bioenergy: A Global Perspective provides an overview of the status and trends of bioenergy at country level through a detailed insight on biomass resources, market and development trends, policy framework, and perspectives for bioenergy development. Written by experts with deep knowledge of their country’s bioenergy landscape, each chapter provides an insight into how the bioenergy sector is expected to develop, in terms of local use of biomass, what technology is likely to be deployed and how much biomass could be also available for international trade. They explore the status of national bioenergy deployment and its contribution to energy supply, including biogas and biomethane, biomass resources and trade, and identify the use of biomass in country-relevant small and/or large scale bioenergy projects. Chapters also discuss technology development perspectives and research priorities in relation to national priorities and targets set or planned for bioenergy, local biomass markets and perspectives for biomaterials, biochemicals and bioenergy. Sustainability issues, risks and benefits of bioenergy are also addressed, as well as key challenges and opportunities for bioenergy. Finally, a chapter dedicated to the international status of bioenergy presents a global perspective of all these aspects, along with recommendations for the path forward.By offering a clear, structured view of different cases around the globe, Bioenergy: A Global Perspective allows engineers and researchers involved in all stages of the biomass and bioenergy value chain to directly compare and use them as benchmark for bioenergy solutions being developed and implemented. This is especially useful for those planning or optimizing biomass supply chains. Energy entrepreneurs analysts, consultants and policy-makers can also make use of this resource, in particular its ample coverage of local policy and sustainability experiences.