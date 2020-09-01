Bioenergy: A Global Perspective
1st Edition
Status and Trends at Country Level
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Bioenergy: A Global Perspective provides an overview of the status and trends of bioenergy at country level through a detailed insight on biomass resources, market and development trends, policy framework, and perspectives for bioenergy development. Written by experts with deep knowledge of their country’s bioenergy landscape, each chapter provides an insight into how the bioenergy sector is expected to develop, in terms of local use of biomass, what technology is likely to be deployed and how much biomass could be also available for international trade. They explore the status of national bioenergy deployment and its contribution to energy supply, including biogas and biomethane, biomass resources and trade, and identify the use of biomass in country-relevant small and/or large scale bioenergy projects. Chapters also discuss technology development perspectives and research priorities in relation to national priorities and targets set or planned for bioenergy, local biomass markets and perspectives for biomaterials, biochemicals and bioenergy. Sustainability issues, risks and benefits of bioenergy are also addressed, as well as key challenges and opportunities for bioenergy. Finally, a chapter dedicated to the international status of bioenergy presents a global perspective of all these aspects, along with recommendations for the path forward.By offering a clear, structured view of different cases around the globe, Bioenergy: A Global Perspective allows engineers and researchers involved in all stages of the biomass and bioenergy value chain to directly compare and use them as benchmark for bioenergy solutions being developed and implemented. This is especially useful for those planning or optimizing biomass supply chains. Energy entrepreneurs analysts, consultants and policy-makers can also make use of this resource, in particular its ample coverage of local policy and sustainability experiences.
Key Features
- Presents the most important aspects for bioenergy deployment, covering a number of countries in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia
- Its highly structured content allows for direct comparison between country-level cases, including biomass resource availability, relevant projects, policy framework and support schemes, bioenergy priorities and target
- Addresses sustainability issues and the complex interactions in the biomass sector, such as competing uses of biomass for energy, chemicals, food and feed
Readership
Practitioners and researchers involved in all stages of the biomass and bioenergy value chain, particularly those who are developing and implementing bioenergy technologies. Energy entrepreneurs analysts, consultants, planners and policy-makers
Table of Contents
Introduction
Global Status and Perspectives for Bioenergy
Section I - Europe
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Austria
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Denmark
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Finland
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in France
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Germany
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Italy
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in the Netherlands
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Romania
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Spain
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Sweden
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in the UK
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in the Ukraine
Section II. North America
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Canada
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in the USA
Section III. Latin America
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Argentina
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Brazil
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Colombia
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Mexico
Section IV. Africa
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Kenya
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in South Africa
Section V. Asia
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in China
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in India
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Indonesia
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Malaysia
Status and perspectives for bioenergy in Thailand
Chapters covering each country will have the same basic structure:
Chapter X. Status and perspectives for bioenergy in X country
1. Legislative framework for bioenergy
1.1 Bioenergy policy context
1.3 Support schemes for bioenergy
2. Current status of bioenergy
2.1 Renewable energy contribution to energy supply
2.2 Bioenergy contribution to electricity, heating and transport
2.3 Biogas and biomethane
2.4 Biomass resources and feedstocks used for bioenergy
2.5 Bioenergy trade – domestic use vs trade
2.6 Bioenergy projects– small and large scale
3. Perspectives for bioenergy
3.1 Bioenergy priorities and targets
3.2 Technology development perspectives and research priorities
3.3 Biomass markets and perspectives for bio- materials, bio-chemicals and bioenergy
3.4 Resource availability and competition of uses
3.5 Sustainability issues, risks and benefits of bioenergy
4. Conclusions and outlook on bioenergy
4.1 Key challenges and opportunities
4.2 Recommendations for further development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186251
About the Editor
Nicolae Scarlat
Nicolae Scarlat is scientific officer at the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission. He provides technical support and scientific advice for the formulation and monitoring the implementation of the renewable energy legislation. He played a key role in various reports on renewable energy and studies for the assessment of bioenergy progress, assessment of biomass resource potentials and demand, evaluation of various effects of biofuels and bioenergy, including land use impact and sustainability aspects. He contributed to the investigation of the role of biomass and bioenergy in a future bioeconomy, current status and perspectives for development. His activities also relates to the appraisal of the technological state-of-the-art, anticipated developments, market and industry status for bioenergy, and research and innovation challenges and actions for bioenergy deployment. Professional interest includes the water-energy nexus and the interactions between energy and water and integrated renewables and water solutions for improved water availability and access to sustainable energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Officer, Joint Research Centre, European Commission
Jean-François Dallemand
J.F.Dallemand is presently part of the Energy Efficiency & Renewables Unit of the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission. He is contributing to activities in the field of Decarbonisation at Local Level in Urban zones, as JRC Project Leader for Global Covenant of Mayors activities. During the last few years, he has been focusing on the issue of the sustainability of bioenergy and been a member of IEA Bioenergy Task on Biomass feedstock for bioenergy. Past Scientific Coordinator of the European Biomass Conference. Member of the UN ICAO Alternative Fuels Task Force. Agronomist specialised in agricultural & environmental remote sensing, he joined the EC in 1997 after working with UN FAO and ESA. Professional experience in Europe, e.g. for the EU Enlargement, and also in West Africa, Brazil and Indonesia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Energy Efficiency and Renewables Unit, Joint Research Centre, European Commission