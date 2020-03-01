3D Printing: Applications in Medicine and Surgery Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323661935

3D Printing: Applications in Medicine and Surgery Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Vasileios N. Papadopoulos Vassilios Tsioukas Jasjit S. Suri
Paperback ISBN: 9780323661935
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

New technologies in 3D printing offer innovative capabilities in surgery, from planning complex operations to providing alternatives to traditional training with more cost-effective outcomes. In 3D Printing: Application in Medical Surgery, Volume 2, Drs. Vasileios N. Papadopoulos, Vassilios Tsioukas, and Jasjit S. Suri bring together up-to-date information on 3D printing and its application in surgical specialties such as hebatobilliary and pancreatic surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, and more.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction
2 3D printing and nanotechnology
3 3D printing and tissue engineering
4 3D printing and virtual Augmented reality
5 3D printing: intellectual property and innovation
6 3D  printing in pancreatic surgery
7 3D printing in Hebatobilliary Surgery
8 3D Printing in Patient obstetrics and Gynecology
9 3D printing in neurosurgery
10 3D printing in Thoracic Surgery
11 3D printing and plastic Surgery
12 3D printing and Global surgery
13 3D printing Future in diagnostic and interventional Radiology
14 3D printing and colorectal surgery

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323661935

About the Author

Vasileios N. Papadopoulos

Vassilios Tsioukas

Jasjit S. Suri

Dr. Jasjit Suri, PhD, MBA, Fellow AIMBE is an innovator, visionary, scientist, and internationally known world leader. Dr. Suri received the Director General’s Gold medal in 1980 and the Fellow of American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, awarded by the National Academy of Sciences, Washington DC, in 2004. He has published over 650 peer-reviewed articles and has over 100 innovations and trademarks. He has author or co-authored over 45 books. He is currently Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, and is on the board of AtheroPoint, Roseville, CA, a company dedicated to atherosclerosis imaging for early screening for stroke and cardiovascular monitoring. He has held positions as a chairman of IEEE Denver section and advisor board member to healthcare industries and several universities in USA and abroad.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.