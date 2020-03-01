3D Printing: Applications in Medicine and Surgery Volume 2

Dr. Jasjit Suri, PhD, MBA, Fellow AIMBE is an innovator, visionary, scientist, and internationally known world leader. Dr. Suri received the Director General’s Gold medal in 1980 and the Fellow of American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, awarded by the National Academy of Sciences, Washington DC, in 2004. He has published over 650 peer-reviewed articles and has over 100 innovations and trademarks. He has author or co-authored over 45 books. He is currently Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, and is on the board of AtheroPoint, Roseville, CA, a company dedicated to atherosclerosis imaging for early screening for stroke and cardiovascular monitoring. He has held positions as a chairman of IEEE Denver section and advisor board member to healthcare industries and several universities in USA and abroad.