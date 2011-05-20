21st European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444537119, 9780444537126

21st European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 29

1st Edition

Part A

Editors: E. Pistikopoulos Michael C. Georgiadis Antonis Kokossis
eBook ISBN: 9780444537126
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444537119
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th May 2011
Page Count: 1136
Table of Contents

Core Process Systems Engineering:
Multi-scale modeling
Synthesis and Design
Optimization and Control
Operations
Training and Education

Grand Challenges:
Environmental Systems Engineering
Bioprocess Systems Engineering
Biomedical Systems Engineering
Materials and Molecular Systems Engineering
Energy Systems Engineering

Description

The European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) series presents the latest innovations and achievements of leading professionals from the industrial and academic communities. The ESCAPE series serves as a forum for engineers, scientists, researchers, managers and students to present and discuss progress being made in the area of computer aided process engineering (CAPE). European industries large and small are bringing innovations into our lives, whether in the form of new technologies to address environmental problems, new products to make our homes more comfortable and energy efficient or new therapies to improve the health and well-being of European citizens. Moreover, the European Industry needs to undertake research and technological initiatives in response to humanity's "Grand Challenges," described in the declaration of Lund, namely, Global Warming, Tightening Supplies of Energy, Water and Food, Ageing Societies, Public Health, Pandemics and Security. Thus, the Technical Theme of ESCAPE 21 will be "Process Systems Approaches for Addressing Grand Challenges in Energy, Environment, Health, Bioprocessing & Nanotechnologies."

Readership

Engineers, scientists, researchers, managers in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biochemical industry involved in computer assisted process engineering

Details

No. of pages:
1136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444537126
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444537119

About the Editors

E. Pistikopoulos Editor

Michael C. Georgiadis Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Antonis Kokossis Editor

