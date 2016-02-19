ZZAAP!: Training ESD, FRI, and EMI - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121899301, 9780080917504

ZZAAP!: Training ESD, FRI, and EMI

1st Edition

Authors: M. Bruce Corp
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121899301
eBook ISBN: 9780080917504
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1990
Page Count: 236
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

A "zzap"! is the mortal enemy of today's sophisticated electronics designs. A "zzaap!" can cause a circuit to "lock up" or "hang" -delete bits form a data stream or mysteriously insert bits that aren't supposed to be there or, worst of all, cause the sudden failure of critical integrated circuits. M. Bruce Corp takes you inside the often mysterious world of electrostatic discharge (ESD), radio frequency interference (RFI, and electromagnetic interference (EMI) to show how these can cause a bewildering array of transient problems or catastrophic failures.

Table of Contents

Introduction. The "Why and How" of Computer Crashes. AC Power Variations. Surge Suppressors and Noise Filters. Grounding Requirements. Noise Suusceptibility and Emission. Other Reliability Factors. Why " Burn-In"? Environemtal Effects and ESD. Thermal Shock. Preventive Design Techniques. Printed Circuit Board Design and Layout. Overall System Design Appendix: Other Sources of Information on This Subject. Glossary. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121899301
eBook ISBN:
9780080917504

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

