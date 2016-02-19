ZZAAP!: Training ESD, FRI, and EMI
1st Edition
Description
A "zzap"! is the mortal enemy of today's sophisticated electronics designs. A "zzaap!" can cause a circuit to "lock up" or "hang" -delete bits form a data stream or mysteriously insert bits that aren't supposed to be there or, worst of all, cause the sudden failure of critical integrated circuits. M. Bruce Corp takes you inside the often mysterious world of electrostatic discharge (ESD), radio frequency interference (RFI, and electromagnetic interference (EMI) to show how these can cause a bewildering array of transient problems or catastrophic failures.
Table of Contents
Introduction. The "Why and How" of Computer Crashes. AC Power Variations. Surge Suppressors and Noise Filters. Grounding Requirements. Noise Suusceptibility and Emission. Other Reliability Factors. Why " Burn-In"? Environemtal Effects and ESD. Thermal Shock. Preventive Design Techniques. Printed Circuit Board Design and Layout. Overall System Design Appendix: Other Sources of Information on This Subject. Glossary. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th September 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121899301
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917504