Zoonotic Viruses of Northern Eurasia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128017425, 9780128018446

Zoonotic Viruses of Northern Eurasia

1st Edition

Taxonomy and Ecology

Authors: Dimitry Lvov Mikhail Shchelkanov Sergey Alkhovsky Petr Deryabin
eBook ISBN: 9780128018446
Paperback ISBN: 9780128017425
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd June 2015
Page Count: 452
Description

Zoonotic Viruses of Northern Eurasia: Taxonomy and Ecology provides a review of modern data of the taxonomy, distribution, and ecology of zoonotic viruses in the ecosystems of Northern Eurasia. With climate changes, increasing population density of arthropod vectors and vertebrate hosts, development of unused lands, transferences of viruses by birds, bats, infected humans, and animals, vectors allow virus populations to adapt to the new environment. This leads to the appearance of emerging or re-emerging infections.

This book presents data about circulation and evolution of influenza viruses, tick-borne encephalitis virus, West Nile virus, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, hantaviruses, Sindbis virus, California encephalitis group viruses and other pathogenic viruses as well as of novel viruses classified for the first time using next-generation sequence.

Key Features

  • Features summarized data about the circulation of approximately 80 viruses isolated in natural foci of Northern Eurasia
  • Provides descriptions of the main ecosystems of Northern Eurasia in the context of the ecology of viruses with environmental factors
  • Delineates the potential impact of climate change for the distribution of viruses
  • Includes virus taxonomy, ecology, distribution and pathogenicity for humans and animals

Readership

Basic and clinical scientists including virologists, epidemiologists, parasitologists, pathologists, ecologists, practicing clinicians and infectiologists; graduate students of biology, virology, and veterinary sciences

Table of Contents

  • List of Abbreviations
  • Section I: History and Methodology
    • Chapter 1. Introduction
    • Chapter 2. The Development of Virology: The History of Emerging Viruses
      • References
    • Chapter 3. Ecological Approach to Investigating Zoonotic Viruses
      • 3.1 General Concepts
      • 3.2 Vertebrate Hosts
      • References
    • Chapter 4. Methods
      • 4.1 Ecologo-Virological Monitoring of Northern Eurasia Territories
      • 4.2 Long-Time Storage of Isolated Strains
      • 4.3 Next-Generation Sequencing
      • References
  • Section II: Zoonotic Viruses of Northern Eurasia
    • Chapter 5. Order Mononegavirales
      • 5.1 Family Paramyxoviridae
      • 5.2 Family Rhabdoviridae
      • References
    • Chapter 6. Order Picornavirales
      • 6.1 Family Picornaviridae
      • References
    • Chapter 7. Double-Stranded RNA Viruses
      • 7.1 Family Birnaviridae
      • 7.2 Family Reoviridae
      • References
    • Chapter 8. Single-Stranded RNA Viruses
      • 8.1 Family Bunyaviridae
      • 8.2 Family Flaviviridae
      • 8.3 Family Orthomyxoviridae
      • 8.4 Family Togaviridae
      • References
    • Chapter 9. Double-Stranded DNA Viruses
      • 9.1 Family Asfarviridae
      • References
    • Chapter 10. Prions
      • References
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128018446
Paperback ISBN:
9780128017425

About the Author

Dimitry Lvov

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, D.I. Ivanovsky Institute of Virology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation

Mikhail Shchelkanov

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of the Laboratory of Virus Ecology, D.I. Ivanovsky Institute of Virology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation

Sergey Alkhovsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of laboratory of Biotechnology, D.I. Ivanovsky Institute of Virology of the Ministry of Health of Russian Federation

Petr Deryabin

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Director, D.I. Ivanovsky Institute of Virology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation

