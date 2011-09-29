Zoonoses, Public Health and the Exotic Animal Practitioner, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710409, 9781455712083

Zoonoses, Public Health and the Exotic Animal Practitioner, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 14-3

1st Edition

Authors: Marcy Souza
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710409
eBook ISBN: 9781455712083
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Description

A comprehensive review of zoonoses and public health for the exotic animal practitioner! The issue will cover: zoonoses and preventive medicine practices, rabies, followed by specific, individual chapters on zoonoses associated with invertebrates, fish, reptiles and amphibians, common pet birds, backyard flocks, wild birds, rabbits and rodents, pocket pets, felids & procyonids, and primates and monkeys.

About the Authors

Marcy Souza Author

Department of Comparative Medicine, University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, Knoxville, TN

