Zoology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fiftieth Anniversary Meeting of the Society for Experimental Biology
Perspectives in Experimental Biology, Volume 1: Zoology contains the proceedings of the 50th Anniversary Meeting of the Society for Experimental Biology, held at the University of Cambridge, UK, on July 16-19, 1974. The papers explore research in zoology and cover a wide range of topics such as osmotic and ionic regulation; invertebrate and insect physiology; respiratory physiology; and cell chemistry.
Comprised of 43 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the history of the Society for Experimental Biology, followed by a discussion on calcium metabolism and acid-base balance in Helix pomatia. Subsequent chapters explore water movement in cells and tissues; ion transport and osmoregulation in marine fish; hormonal control of reproduction in cephalopods; and how hormones affect flight in the locust. Other sections focus on the temperature dependence of the respiratory activity of mitochondria; biochemical mechanisms of tissue injury; laser light scattering from nerve and motile cells; transmitter release from insect motoneurons; and neural consequences of early experience in birds. The final section is devoted to animal locomotion and includes chapters that address undulatory swimming in polychaetes and energy storage in jumping animals.
This book is intended for research workers and undergraduates interested in experimental biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction
The Early Days of the S.E.B.
2. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation
Calcium Metabolism and Acid—Base Balance in Helix Pomatia
Apparent Water-Permeability Variation and Water Exchange in Crustaceans and Annelids
Water Movement in Cells and Tissues
A Model for Studying the Control of Epithelial Transport in the Salivary Gland of the Blowfly
A Phenomenological Description of Active Transport
Ion Transport and Osmoregulation in Marine Fish
Controversial Aspects of Ionic Uptake in Freshwater Animals
Sodium Regulation and Adaptation to Dilute Media in Crustacea as Exemplified by the Isopod Mesidotea Entomon and the Amphipod Gammarus duebeni
Biochemical Approaches to Osmoregulatory Processes in Crustacea
3. General Invertebrate Physiology
Fluid Propulsion by Cilia and the Physiology of Ciliary Systems
Rhythmic Behaviour of Nephrops and Some Other Marine Crustaceans
The Role of the Pelagic Larva
Hormonal Control of Reproduction in Cephalopods
4. Insect Physiology
Hormones and Flight in the Locust
Regulation of Absorption in Insect Excretory Systems
Sclerotization in Insect Cuticle
The Resting Potential of the Insect Muscle Membrane
Some Aspects of the Development of Breathing in the Locust
5. Respiratory Physiology
The Temperature Dependence of the Respiratory Activity of Mitochondria
On the Adaptability of Haemoglobin Function to Environmental Conditions
Fish Respiratory Physiology
Gas Exchange, Pulmonary Blood Supply, and the Partially Divided Amphibian Heart
6. Cell Chemistry
Biochemical Mechanisms of Tissue Injury
The Chemistry of the Individual Cell
Biochemical Studies of Mononuclear Phagocytes in Vitro in Relation to their Role in Chronic Inflammation
7. Neurobiology
Pharmacological Properties of the Ionic Channels in Insect Axons
Laser Light Scattering from Nerve and Motile Cells
Extracellular Cation Regulation in the Insect Central Nervous System
Invertebrate Photoreceptors: a Survey of Recent Experiments on Photoreceptors from Balanus and Limulus
Transmitter Release from Insect Motoneurons
Distribution, Physiology and Pharmacology of Glutamate and GABA Receptors on Insect Muscle
Excitation-Contraction Coupling in Two Different Crustacean Skeletal Muscles
The Evolution of Neural Mechanisms Underlying Behaviour in Tritonia
The Influence of Sensory Inflow on the Flight System of the Locust
Neural Consequences of Early Experience in Birds
Hormones and Brain Mechanisms of Sexual Behaviour: a Possible Relationship Between Cellular and Behavioural Events in Doves
8. Animal Locomotion
Undulatory Swimming in Polychaetes
A Review of Swimming in Amphioxus
Locomotion and the Origins of Mollusca
Energy Storage in Jumping Animals
Animal Flight, where do we go from here?
Mechanics of Bipedal Locomotion
Author Index
Subject Index
