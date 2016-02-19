Zoology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187679, 9781483149233

Zoology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fiftieth Anniversary Meeting of the Society for Experimental Biology

Editors: P. Spencer Davies A. Punt G. M. Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9781483149233
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 540
Description

Perspectives in Experimental Biology, Volume 1: Zoology contains the proceedings of the 50th Anniversary Meeting of the Society for Experimental Biology, held at the University of Cambridge, UK, on July 16-19, 1974. The papers explore research in zoology and cover a wide range of topics such as osmotic and ionic regulation; invertebrate and insect physiology; respiratory physiology; and cell chemistry.

Comprised of 43 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the history of the Society for Experimental Biology, followed by a discussion on calcium metabolism and acid-base balance in Helix pomatia. Subsequent chapters explore water movement in cells and tissues; ion transport and osmoregulation in marine fish; hormonal control of reproduction in cephalopods; and how hormones affect flight in the locust. Other sections focus on the temperature dependence of the respiratory activity of mitochondria; biochemical mechanisms of tissue injury; laser light scattering from nerve and motile cells; transmitter release from insect motoneurons; and neural consequences of early experience in birds. The final section is devoted to animal locomotion and includes chapters that address undulatory swimming in polychaetes and energy storage in jumping animals.

This book is intended for research workers and undergraduates interested in experimental biology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Introduction

The Early Days of the S.E.B.

2. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation

Calcium Metabolism and Acid—Base Balance in Helix Pomatia

Apparent Water-Permeability Variation and Water Exchange in Crustaceans and Annelids

Water Movement in Cells and Tissues

A Model for Studying the Control of Epithelial Transport in the Salivary Gland of the Blowfly

A Phenomenological Description of Active Transport

Ion Transport and Osmoregulation in Marine Fish

Controversial Aspects of Ionic Uptake in Freshwater Animals

Sodium Regulation and Adaptation to Dilute Media in Crustacea as Exemplified by the Isopod Mesidotea Entomon and the Amphipod Gammarus duebeni

Biochemical Approaches to Osmoregulatory Processes in Crustacea

3. General Invertebrate Physiology

Fluid Propulsion by Cilia and the Physiology of Ciliary Systems

Rhythmic Behaviour of Nephrops and Some Other Marine Crustaceans

The Role of the Pelagic Larva

Hormonal Control of Reproduction in Cephalopods

4. Insect Physiology

Hormones and Flight in the Locust

Regulation of Absorption in Insect Excretory Systems

Sclerotization in Insect Cuticle

The Resting Potential of the Insect Muscle Membrane

Some Aspects of the Development of Breathing in the Locust

5. Respiratory Physiology

The Temperature Dependence of the Respiratory Activity of Mitochondria

On the Adaptability of Haemoglobin Function to Environmental Conditions

Fish Respiratory Physiology

Gas Exchange, Pulmonary Blood Supply, and the Partially Divided Amphibian Heart

6. Cell Chemistry

Biochemical Mechanisms of Tissue Injury

The Chemistry of the Individual Cell

Biochemical Studies of Mononuclear Phagocytes in Vitro in Relation to their Role in Chronic Inflammation

7. Neurobiology

Pharmacological Properties of the Ionic Channels in Insect Axons

Laser Light Scattering from Nerve and Motile Cells

Extracellular Cation Regulation in the Insect Central Nervous System

Invertebrate Photoreceptors: a Survey of Recent Experiments on Photoreceptors from Balanus and Limulus

Transmitter Release from Insect Motoneurons

Distribution, Physiology and Pharmacology of Glutamate and GABA Receptors on Insect Muscle

Excitation-Contraction Coupling in Two Different Crustacean Skeletal Muscles

The Evolution of Neural Mechanisms Underlying Behaviour in Tritonia

The Influence of Sensory Inflow on the Flight System of the Locust

Neural Consequences of Early Experience in Birds

Hormones and Brain Mechanisms of Sexual Behaviour: a Possible Relationship Between Cellular and Behavioural Events in Doves

8. Animal Locomotion

Undulatory Swimming in Polychaetes

A Review of Swimming in Amphioxus

Locomotion and the Origins of Mollusca

Energy Storage in Jumping Animals

Animal Flight, where do we go from here?

Mechanics of Bipedal Locomotion

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483149233

About the Editor

P. Spencer Davies

A. Punt

G. M. Hughes

