Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book

Through six bestselling editions, Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis, by Drs. Basil J. Zitelli, Sara C. McIntire, and Andrew J. Nowalk, has been the gold standard atlas of pediatric diagnosis for residents and physicians. Thousands of high-quality clinical photographs are paired with authoritative clinical content, covering both common and uncommon pediatric disorders. Extensive revisions throughout bring this encyclopedic resource fully up to date, helping you hone your visual examination skills and improve your diagnostic accuracy.