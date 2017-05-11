Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323511858

Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book

7th Edition

Expert Consult - Online

Authors: Basil Zitelli Sara McIntire Andrew Nowalk
eBook ISBN: 9780323511858
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th May 2017
Page Count: 1050
Description

Through six bestselling editions, Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis, by Drs. Basil J. Zitelli, Sara C. McIntire, and Andrew J. Nowalk, has been the gold standard atlas of pediatric diagnosis for residents and physicians. Thousands of high-quality clinical photographs are paired with authoritative clinical content, covering both common and uncommon pediatric disorders. Extensive revisions throughout bring this encyclopedic resource fully up to date, helping you hone your visual examination skills and improve your diagnostic accuracy.

Key Features

  • Features more than 2,500 color photographs supplemented by explanatory text, laboratory tests, and imaging.

  • Emphasizes pertinent historical factors, examination techniques, visual findings, and diagnostic methods.

Details

No. of pages:
1050
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323511858

About the Author

Basil Zitelli

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Director, The Paul C. Gaffney Diagnostic Referral Service, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sara McIntire

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Advisory Dean, Student Affairs, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Andrew Nowalk

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Unviersity of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

