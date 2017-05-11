Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book
7th Edition
Expert Consult - Online
Description
Through six bestselling editions, Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis, by Drs. Basil J. Zitelli, Sara C. McIntire, and Andrew J. Nowalk, has been the gold standard atlas of pediatric diagnosis for residents and physicians. Thousands of high-quality clinical photographs are paired with authoritative clinical content, covering both common and uncommon pediatric disorders. Extensive revisions throughout bring this encyclopedic resource fully up to date, helping you hone your visual examination skills and improve your diagnostic accuracy.
Key Features
- Features more than 2,500 color photographs supplemented by explanatory text, laboratory tests, and imaging.
- Emphasizes pertinent historical factors, examination techniques, visual findings, and diagnostic methods.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1050
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 11th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511858
About the Author
Basil Zitelli
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Director, The Paul C. Gaffney Diagnostic Referral Service, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sara McIntire
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Advisory Dean, Student Affairs, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Andrew Nowalk
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Unviersity of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania