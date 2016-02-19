Zirconia
3rd Edition
Authors: Sam Stuart
Zirconia, 3rd Edition, Volume 2 covers the activity of zirconia activities in various international regions. The selection covers the various organizations involved in the manufacturing, production, and distributors of zirconia. The text also covers the institutions that are involved in the research and development of zirconia technology. The book will be of great interest to professionals who are involved in the zirconia industry.
Table of Contents
Volume 2
9. Zirconia Activities
9.1 North America
9.1.1 Canada
9.1.2 USA
9.2 South and Central America
9.2.1 Argentina
9.2.2 Brazil
9.2.3 Chile
9.2.4 Mexico
9.3 Western Europe
9.3.1 Austria
9.3.2 Belgium
9.3.3 Denmark
9.3.4 Finland
9.3.5 France
9.3.6 Germany
9.3.7 Greece
9.3.8 Iceland
9.3.9 Ireland
9.3.10 Italy
9.3.11 Netherlands
9.3.12 Norway
9.3.13 Portugal
9.3.14 Spain
9.3.15 Sweden
9.3.16 Switzerland
9.3.17 UK
9.3.18 EEC Programs
9.4 Asia
9.4.1 India
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 Taiwan
9.5 Middle East
9.5.1 Egypt
9.5.2 Iran
9.5.3 Israel
9.6 Republic of South Africa
9.7 Australasia
9.7.1 Australia
9.7.2 New Zealand
9.8 Eastern Bloc
9.8.1 Bulgaria
9.8.2 China
9.8.3 Commonwealth of Independent States
9.8.4 Czechoslovakia
9.8.5 Hungary
9.8.6 Poland
9.8.7 Yugoslavia
