Zirconia - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781483178202, 9781483194011

Zirconia

3rd Edition

MMR

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483194011
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 246
Description

Zirconia, 3rd Edition, Volume 2 covers the activity of zirconia activities in various international regions. The selection covers the various organizations involved in the manufacturing, production, and distributors of zirconia. The text also covers the institutions that are involved in the research and development of zirconia technology. The book will be of great interest to professionals who are involved in the zirconia industry.

Table of Contents


Volume 2

9. Zirconia Activities

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Canada

9.1.2 USA

9.2 South and Central America

9.2.1 Argentina

9.2.2 Brazil

9.2.3 Chile

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 Western Europe

9.3.1 Austria

9.3.2 Belgium

9.3.3 Denmark

9.3.4 Finland

9.3.5 France

9.3.6 Germany

9.3.7 Greece

9.3.8 Iceland

9.3.9 Ireland

9.3.10 Italy

9.3.11 Netherlands

9.3.12 Norway

9.3.13 Portugal

9.3.14 Spain

9.3.15 Sweden

9.3.16 Switzerland

9.3.17 UK

9.3.18 EEC Programs

9.4 Asia

9.4.1 India

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 Taiwan

9.5 Middle East

9.5.1 Egypt

9.5.2 Iran

9.5.3 Israel

9.6 Republic of South Africa

9.7 Australasia

9.7.1 Australia

9.7.2 New Zealand

9.8 Eastern Bloc

9.8.1 Bulgaria

9.8.2 China

9.8.3 Commonwealth of Independent States

9.8.4 Czechoslovakia

9.8.5 Hungary

9.8.6 Poland

9.8.7 Yugoslavia

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483194011

About the Author

Sam Stuart

