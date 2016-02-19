Zirconia
3rd Edition
MMR
Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483194004
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 142
Description
Zirconia, 3rd Edition, Volume 1 provides a comprehensive coverage of the various areas of concerns in the zirconia industry.
The title first covers the various forms of zirconia, and then proceeds to tackling the sources of zirconia. Next, the selection deals with methods of production. The subsequent chapter covers the production, trade, and consumption of zirconia. The text also talks about end uses of zirconia along with its price. The book will be of great interest to professionals who are involved in the zirconia industry.
Table of Contents
Contents — Volume 1
Executive Summary
Conclusions
1 The Different Forms of Zirconia
2 Sources of Zirconia
3 Methods of Production
3.1 Zirconia Raw Materials
3.1.1 Zirconia Powders
3.1.2 Zirconia Single Crystals
3.1.3 Zirconia Fibers
3.1.4 Shape Memory Zirconia
3.2 Components
3.3 Composites
3.4 Coatings
4 World Production
4.1 Production of Baddeleyite and Zirconia
4.2 Production of Zirconia Fibers
5 World Trade
5.1 World Trade in Baddeleyite
5.2 World Trade in Zirconia
6 World Consumption of Zirconia
7 End Uses for Zirconia
7.1 Refractories
7.1.1 World Trends
7.1.2 The Iron and Steel Industry
7.1.3 The Glass Industry
7.1.4 Non-ferrous Metals
7.1.5 Refractory Linings and Coatings
7.1.6 Zirconia Fibers
7.1.7 Filtering of Metals
7.1.8 Other Refractory Applications
7.2 Ceramic Colors, Glazes and Pacifiers
7.3 Abrasives
7.4 Chemicals
7.5 Electronic Materials
7.6 Oxygen Sensors, Analyzers, Probes and Meters, and Other Instruments
7.6.1 Automotive Applications
7.6.2 Industrial Applications
7.7 Glass and Gemstones
7.8 Mechanical Parts
7.8.1 Wire Drawing Equipment
7.8.2 Dies and other Metal Forming Tools
7.8.3 Cutting Tools
7.8.4 Pump Parts, Bearing and Seals
7.8.5 Armor for Personnel and Vehicles
7.8.6 Bioceramics
7.8.7 Membranes and Filters
7.8.8 Other Mechanical Applications
7.9 High Temperature Applications
7.9.1 Heating Elements
7.9.2 Engines
7.9.3 Heat Exchangers
7.9.4 Solar Energy Applications
7.9.5 Fuel Cells
7.9.6 Magnetohydrodynamic Energy Conversion
7.9.7 Other high Temperature Applications
7.10 Batteries
7.11 Composites
7.11.1 Zirconia Based Ceramics Composites without Fiber or Whisker Reinforcement
7.11.2 Zirconia Based Composites with Fiber Reinforcement
7.11.3 Metal Matrix Composites
7.11.4 Polymer Based and Other Composites
7.11.5 Zirconium Titanate Based Composites
7.12 Coatings
7.13 Other Applications
7.14 Zirconium Metal
8 Prices
Contents — Volume 2
9 Zirconia Activities
9.1 North America
9.1.1 Canada
9.1.2 USA
9.2 South and Central America
9.2.1 Argentina
9.2.2 Brazil
9.2.3 Chile
9.2.4 Mexico
9.3 Western Europe
9.3.1 Austria
9.3.2 Belgium
9.3.3 Denmark
9.3.4 Finland
9.3.5 France
9.3.6 Germany
9.3.7 Greece
9.3.8 Iceland
9.3.9 Ireland
9.3.10 Italy
9.3.11 Netherlands
9.3.12 Norway
9.3.13 Portugal
9.3.14 Spain
.3.15 Sweden
9.3.16 Switzerland
9.3.17 UK
9.3.18 EEC programs
9.4 Asia
9.4.1 India
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 Taiwan
9.5 Middle East
9.5.1 Egypt
9.5.2 Iran
9.5.3 Israel
9.6 Republic of South Africa
9.7 Australasia
9.7.1 Australia
9.7.2 New Zealand
9.8 Eastern Bloc
9.8.1 Bulgaria
9.8.2 China
9.8.3 Commonwealth of Independent States
9.8.4 Czechoslovakia
9.8.5 Hungary
9.8.6 Poland
9.8.7 Yugoslavia
