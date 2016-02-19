Zirconia, 3rd Edition, Volume 1 provides a comprehensive coverage of the various areas of concerns in the zirconia industry.

The title first covers the various forms of zirconia, and then proceeds to tackling the sources of zirconia. Next, the selection deals with methods of production. The subsequent chapter covers the production, trade, and consumption of zirconia. The text also talks about end uses of zirconia along with its price. The book will be of great interest to professionals who are involved in the zirconia industry.