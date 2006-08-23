Zinc Oxide Bulk, Thin Films and Nanostructures
1st Edition
Processing, Properties, and Applications
Description
With an in-depth exploration of the following topics, this book covers the broad uses of zinc oxide within the fields of materials science and engineering:
- Recent advances in bulk , thin film and nanowire growth of ZnO (including MBE, MOCVD and PLD),
- The characterization of the resulting material (including the related ternary systems ZgMgO and ZnCdO),
- Improvements in device processing modules (including ion implantation for doping and isolation ,Ohmic and Schottky contacts , wet and dry etching),
- The role of impurities and defects on materials properties
- Applications of ZnO in UV light emitters/detectors, gas, biological and chemical-sensing, transparent electronics, spintronics and thin film
Readership
Materials scientists, physicists and electrical engineers. Reasearchers studying the applications of Zinc Oxide in thin films, nanotechnology, etc.
Table of Contents
Foreword
- Basic Properties and Applications of ZnO (V.A. Coleman and C. Jagadish)
- Doping and Defects in ZnO (D.C. Look)
- Synthesis and Characterization of Nitrogen-Doped ZnO Films Grown by MOCVD (T.J. Coutts, Xiaonan Li, T. Barnes, B. Keyes, C.L. Perkins, S.E. Asher, Shengbai Zhang, Su-Huai Wei and S. Limpijumnong)
- Pulsed Laser Deposition of ZnO (V. Gupta and K. Sreenivas)
- Optical Properties of ZnO and Related Alloys (U. Ozgur and H. Morkoc)
- Minority Carrier Transport in ZnO and Related Materials (O. Lopatiuk, A. Osinsky and L. Chernyak)
- Contacts to ZnO (Jae-Hong Lim and Seong-Ju Park)
- Ion Implantation into ZnO (S.O. Kucheyev and C. Jagadish)
- Advances in Processing of ZnO (K. Ip, S.J. Pearton, D.P. Norton and F. Ren)
- Novel Nanostructures and Nanodevices of ZnO (Zhong Lin Wang)
- ZnO/ZnMgO heterojunction FETs (M. Yano, K. Koike, S. Sasa and M. Inoue) 12.ZnO Thin Film Transistors (R. Hoffman)
- ZnO Piezoelectric Devices (Yicheng Lu, N. Emanetoglu and Ying Chen)
- Gas, Chemical and Biological Sensing with ZnO (Young-Woo Heo, F. Ren and D.P. Norton)
- ZnO-Based Light Emitters (A. Osinsky and S. Karpov)
- Ferromagnetism in ZnO Doped With Transition Metal Ions (D.P. Norton, S.J. Pearton, J.M. Zavada, W.M. Chen and I.A. Bouyanova)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 23rd August 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464039
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080447223
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299679
About the Editor
Chennupati Jagadish
Chennupati Jagadish is a Distinguished Professor in Electronic Materials Engineering in the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University. He has more than 35 years of research experience in semiconductor physics, materials science and optoelectronic devices. He has published more than 550 journal papers and edited many books and has given more than 120 plenary, keynote and invited talks at prime conferences in the field. He is world renowned in the fields of semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has received 2015 IEEE Nanotechnology Pioneer Award, 2015 IEEE Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award, 2013 Walter Boas Medal and 2010 Quantum Device Award and Fellow Australian Academy of Science, Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, The World Academy of Sciences and 14 other professional societies.In 2016 Jagadish was awarded the highest civilian honour given by Australian Government, Companion of Order of Australia (AC) as part of Australia Day Honours announced by the Governor General's office.
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Australia
Stephen Pearton
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, USA