Zinc Ions in Ear, Nose, and Throat Work - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167596, 9781483195070

Zinc Ions in Ear, Nose, and Throat Work

1st Edition

Authors: A. R. Friel
eBook ISBN: 9781483195070
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1948
Page Count: 60
Description

Zinc Ions in Ear, Nose, and Throat Work presents the method of effectively treating otorrhea. This three-chapter text discusses the means of applying electric current to the infected area to introduce zinc ions into the tissue. It addresses the progress made with the treatment and the use of this in treating maxillary and frontal sinusitis. Some of the topics covered in the book are the dissociation of atoms into ions; description of a simple voltaic cell; features and chemical reactions in an electrolytic cell; and source and regulation of the electric current. The next chapter provides the basic procedures of using the zinc ion treatment and the clinical application of zinc ionization and zinc electrolysis in chronic otorrhea. An evaluation of tympanic sepsis treatment and the analysis of tympanic conditions with rhinitis and tonsillitis are presented. The last chapter is devoted to zinc ionization in the post-operative treatment of cerebral abscess.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Chapter I.—General Considerations

Chapter II.—Clinical Application of Zinc Ionization and Zinc Electrolysis in Chronic Otorrhoea

Chapter III.—Zinc Electrolysis, with Special Reference to Zinc Electrolysis for Destroying Tissue in the Nose or Throat


About the Author

A. R. Friel

