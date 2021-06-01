Zinc-Based Nanostructures for Environmental and Agricultural Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Zinc-Based Nanostructures for Sustainable Applications in Agroecology: A note from the editor
Part I. Synthesis
2. Biogenic synthesis of Metal-Zinc Oxide Nanocomposites: Characterizations, Mechanisms, and Applications
3. Plant-mediated biosynthesis, and characterization of zinc oxide nanoparticles
4. Microbe-mediated biosynthesis of zinc oxide nanoparticles
5. Biogenic synthesis of zinc nanostructures: characterization and mechanisms
6. Green synthesis of Zn based catalysts
Part II. Agricultural applications
7. Applications of Zinc oxide nanoparticles as an antimicrobial agent in food packaging industry
8. Zinc Nanomaterials: Synthesis, Antifungal Activity and Mechanisms
9. Zinc oxide nanomaterials as an antimicrobial agent for food applications
10. ZnO-nanostructure-based pesticide sensor
11. Photocatalytic degradation kinetics of pesticide residues in an environmental soils using zinc ferrite nanoparticles
12. Zinc Nanomaterials Applications in Agro-Ecosytems
13. Zinc Nanomaterials: A Safe Tool for Post-Harvest Diseases Management
14. Effects of Zinc-oxide Nanoparticles on Soil Microbial Community and Their Functionality
15. Zinc nanostructures in agriculture
16. Role of Zinc oxide nanoparticles in modify abiotic stress responses in plant
17. Zinc oxide nanoparticles: physiological and molecular responses in plants
18. ZnO nanostructure for food packaging application
19. Zinc nanomaterials: a safe animal feed supplement
20. Zinc nanostructures as a solution for mycotoxinogenic fungi, detection and elimination of mycotoxins
Part III. Environmental applications
21. Impact of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles on Aquatic organisms: Risks and Benefits
22. Zinc Nanostructures: Toxicity, Safety and Regulation in Agroecosystems
23. Zinc Nanoparticles in Marine Environment: An Overview
24. ZnO based nanoparticles for Wastewater treatment - A review
25. Zinc Nanomaterials: toxicological effects and veterinary application
26. Zinc oxide-based nanomaterials for photocatalytic degradation of environmental and agricultural pollutants
27. Bosafety, risk management and regulatory Aspects of Zinc Nanomaterials
Description
Zinc-Based Nanostructures for Environmental and Agricultural Applications shows how zinc nanostructures are being used in agriculture, food and the environment. The book has been divided into two parts: Part I deals with the synthesis and characterization of zinc-based nanostructures such as biogenic, plant, microbial, and actinobacteria mediated synthesis of zinc nanoparticles, Part II is focused on agri-food applications such as antibacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial, plant disease management, controlling post-harvest diseases, pesticide sensing and degradations, plant promotions, ZnO nanostructure for food packaging application, safe animal food and feed supplement, elimination of mycotoxins, and veterinary applications. Part III reviews technological developments in environmental applications such as risks and benefits for aquatic organisms and the marine environment, antiseptic activity and toxicity mechanisms, wastewater treatment, and zinc oxide-based nanomaterials for photocatalytic degradation of environmental and agricultural pollutants.
The book discusses various aspects, including the application of zinc-based nanostructures to enhance plant health and growth, the effect on soil microbial activity, antimicrobial mechanism, phytotoxicity and accumulation in plants, the possible impact of zinc-based nanostructures in the agricultural sector as nanofertilizer, enhancing crop productivity, and other possible antimicrobial mechanisms of ZnO nanomaterials.
Key Features
- Explores the impact of a large variety of zinc-based nanostructures on agri-food and environment sectors
- Outlines how the properties of zinc-based nanostructures mean they are particularly efficient in environmental and agricultural application areas
- Assesses the major challenges of synthesizing and processing zinc-based nanostructured materials
Readership
DV1: Fundamental Live Sciences, Plant Biology. DV2: Materials science and engineering, Micro and Nanotechnologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228364
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Kamel Abd-Elsalam
Dr Kamel Ahmed Abd-Elsalam is a Research Professor, specialising in molecular plant pathologist in the Agricultural Research Center at the Plant Pathology Research Institute, Egypt. His areas of research are plant pathogenic fungi, using a polyphasic approach based on multilocus phylogeny (gene-barcoding) and its correlation with polyphasic characters. His current research interests include developing, improving and deploying plant biosecurity diagnostic platforms and response tools, understanding and exploiting pathogen genomes and developing new nanotechnology-based platforms and materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Agricultural Research Center, Plant Pathology Research Institute, Egypt
