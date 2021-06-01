Zinc-Based Nanostructures for Environmental and Agricultural Applications

1. Zinc-Based Nanostructures for Sustainable Applications in Agroecology: A note from the editor

Part I. Synthesis

2. Biogenic synthesis of Metal-Zinc Oxide Nanocomposites: Characterizations, Mechanisms, and Applications

3. Plant-mediated biosynthesis, and characterization of zinc oxide nanoparticles

4. Microbe-mediated biosynthesis of zinc oxide nanoparticles

5. Biogenic synthesis of zinc nanostructures: characterization and mechanisms

6. Green synthesis of Zn based catalysts

Part II. Agricultural applications

7. Applications of Zinc oxide nanoparticles as an antimicrobial agent in food packaging industry

8. Zinc Nanomaterials: Synthesis, Antifungal Activity and Mechanisms

9. Zinc oxide nanomaterials as an antimicrobial agent for food applications

10. ZnO-nanostructure-based pesticide sensor

11. Photocatalytic degradation kinetics of pesticide residues in an environmental soils using zinc ferrite nanoparticles

12. Zinc Nanomaterials Applications in Agro-Ecosytems

13. Zinc Nanomaterials: A Safe Tool for Post-Harvest Diseases Management

14. Effects of Zinc-oxide Nanoparticles on Soil Microbial Community and Their Functionality

15. Zinc nanostructures in agriculture

16. Role of Zinc oxide nanoparticles in modify abiotic stress responses in plant

17. Zinc oxide nanoparticles: physiological and molecular responses in plants

18. ZnO nanostructure for food packaging application

19. Zinc nanomaterials: a safe animal feed supplement

20. Zinc nanostructures as a solution for mycotoxinogenic fungi, detection and elimination of mycotoxins

Part III. Environmental applications

21. Impact of Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles on Aquatic organisms: Risks and Benefits

22. Zinc Nanostructures: Toxicity, Safety and Regulation in Agroecosystems

23. Zinc Nanoparticles in Marine Environment: An Overview

24. ZnO based nanoparticles for Wastewater treatment - A review

25. Zinc Nanomaterials: toxicological effects and veterinary application

26. Zinc oxide-based nanomaterials for photocatalytic degradation of environmental and agricultural pollutants

27. Bosafety, risk management and regulatory Aspects of Zinc Nanomaterials