Dr. Qureshi is executive director, Zeenat Qureshi Institutes, and professor of Neurology at University of Missouri, Columbia. He has written over 670 scientific publications in prestigious journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Archives of Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Neurology, American Journal of Medicine, and Circulation. In addition, he has made over 2000 presentations in various national and international meetings. He has served as an invited speaker at numerous national and international forums. He has also been invited as visiting professor to universities in the United States and abroad. He is the editor of several textbooks and serves on editorial boards for several peer-review journals. He was the principal investigator of a large multinational clinical trial funded by National Institutes of Health. He has travelled extensively and written about Ebola virus disease epidemic after his visit to West Africa during the epidemic. His group led the study on Ebola virus disease survivors. He was also the editor for book on Zika virus disease. He laid the foundation of the Zeenat Qureshi Institutes in several countries including United States, China, Guinea, and Turkey. Since its inauguration, the institutes have led the way in cutting edge research in epidemiology, clinical trials, and basic research.