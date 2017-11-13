zika virus disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123652, 9780128125472

zika virus disease

1st Edition

From origin to outbreak

Authors: Adnan Qureshi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128123652
eBook ISBN: 9780128125472
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th November 2017
Page Count: 180


Zika Virus provides an authoritative account of one of most fascinating viruses of the 21st century, covering all the main points. It includes coverage of clinical manifestations, such as fever and fatigue, but also delves into neurological manifestations like acute demyelinating neuropathy. In addition, the book discusses new evidence that suggests that Zika fever in pregnant women can cause abnormal brain development in fetuses by mother-to-child transmission. The Zika virus infection has become one of the first where women are actively discouraged from getting pregnant. Readers will find this book to be a comprehensive resource on the topic.



  • Covers every important aspect of the Zika virus disease, from biological, to social and economic impacts
  • Focuses on women’s health issues that have surfaced, including birth defects in newborns
  • Written in an easy to comprehend manner, with technical terms clearly defined in chapters that highlight genetics



Researchers in virology, microbiology, infectious disease, immunology, and public health



1. History
2. Etiology
3. Pathogenesis and Pathology
4. Epidemiology and Geographical Distribution
5. Vector and Host
6. Transmission Modes
7. Clinical Manifestations
8. Diagnosis Methods
9. Treatment
10. Prevention and Control



No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
13th November 2017
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128123652
eBook ISBN:
9780128125472



Adnan Qureshi

Dr. Qureshi is executive director, Zeenat Qureshi Institutes, and professor of Neurology at University of Missouri, Columbia. He has written over 670 scientific publications in prestigious journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Archives of Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Neurology, American Journal of Medicine, and Circulation. In addition, he has made over 2000 presentations in various national and international meetings. He has served as an invited speaker at numerous national and international forums. He has also been invited as visiting professor to universities in the United States and abroad. He is the editor of several textbooks and serves on editorial boards for several peer-review journals. He was the principal investigator of a large multinational clinical trial funded by National Institutes of Health. He has travelled extensively and written about Ebola virus disease epidemic after his visit to West Africa during the epidemic. His group led the study on Ebola virus disease survivors. He was also the editor for book on Zika virus disease. He laid the foundation of the Zeenat Qureshi Institutes in several countries including United States, China, Guinea, and Turkey. Since its inauguration, the institutes have led the way in cutting edge research in epidemiology, clinical trials, and basic research.



Zeenat Qureshi Institutes, and Department of Neurology at University of Missouri, Columbia



