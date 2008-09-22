ZigBee Wireless Networks and Transceivers
1st Edition
Description
ZigBee is a short-range wireless networking standard backed by such industry leaders as Motorola, Texas Instruments, Philips, Samsung, Siemens, Freescale, etc. It supports mesh networking, each node can transmit and receive data, offers high security and robustness, and is being rapidly adopted in industrial, control/monitoring, and medical applications. This book will explain the ZigBee protocol, discuss the design of ZigBee hardware, and describe how to design and implement ZigBee networks. The book has a dedicated website for the latest technical updates, ZigBee networking calculators, and additional materials. Dr. Farahani is a ZigBee system engineer for Freescale semiconductors Inc. The book comes with a dedicated website that contains additional resources and calculators: http://www.learnZigBee.com
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of ZigBee technology and networking, from RF/physical layer considerations to application layer development
- Discusses ZigBee security features such as encryption
- Describes how ZigBee can be used in location detection applications
- Explores techniques for ZigBee co-existence with other wireless technologies such as 802.11 and Bluetooth
Readership
Table of Contents
1 ZIGBEE BASICS
1.1 What is ZigBee?
1.2 ZigBee vs. Bluetooth and WLAN
1.3 Short-Range Wireless Networking Classes
1.4 The relationship between ZigBee and IEEE 802.15.4 Standards
1.5 Frequencies of Operation and Data Rates
1.6 Interoperability
1.7 Device Types
1.8 Device Roles
1.9 ZigBee Networking Topologies
1.10 ZigBee and IEEE 802.15.4 Communication Basics
1.11 Association and Disassociation
1.12 Binding
1.13 ZigBee Self-Forming and Self-Healing Characteristics
1.14 ZigBee and IEEE 802.15.4 Networking Layers Functions
1.15 ZigBee Gateway
1.16 ZigBee Metaphor
2 ZIGBEE/ IEEE 802.15.4 NETWORKING EXAMPLES
2.1 Home Automation
2.2 Consumer Electronics
2.3 Industrial Automation
2.4 Healthcare
2.5 Other Applications
3 ZIGBEE / IEEE 802.15.4 PROTOCOLS
3.1 ZigBee and IEEE 802.15.4 Networking Layers
3.2 IEEE 802.15.4 PHY Specifications
3.3 IEEE 802.15.4 MAC Layer
3.4 ZigBee NWK Layer
3.5 Application Layer
3.6 Security
4 TRANSCEIVER REQUIREMENTS
4.1 Typical IEEE 802.15.4 Transceiver
4.2 Receiver Sensitivity
4.3 Adjacent and Alternate Channel Jamming Resistance Tests
4.4 The Modulation and Spreading Methods for 2.4GHz Operations
4.5 The Modulation and Spreading Methods for 868/915MHz Operations
4.6 Transmitter Output Power
4.7 Error Vector Magnitude (EVM)
4.8 Symbol Timing
4.9 Frequency Offset Tolerance
4.10 Turnaround Time
4.11 Crystal Selection Considerations
4.12 Analog to Digital Converter (ADC)
5 RF PROPAGATION, ANTENNAS, AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS
5.1 Path-loss
5.2 Signal Wavelength
5.3 Signal Penetration
5.4 Reflection, Scattering, and Diffraction
5.5 Multi-path Environment
5.6 Doppler Frequency Shift
5.7 Site Survey
5.8 Range Estimation
5.9 Antenna Selection Considerations
5.10 Regulatory Requirements
6 BATTERY LIFE ANALYSIS
6.1 Battery Discharge Characteristics
6.2 A Simple Battery Life Calculation Method
6.3 Battery Monitoring
6.4 Power Reduction Methods
7 LOCATION ESTIMATING USING ZIGBEE
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Received Signal Strength (RSS) Based Locationing Algorithms
7.3 Time of Arrival Based Algorithms
7.4 Angle of Arrival Based Algorithms
8 ZIGBEE COEXISTENCE
9 RELATED TECHNOLOGIES
APPENDIX
A PSSS Code Tables
B The MAC Constants and Attributes
C The NWK Constants and Attributes
D The APS Constants and Attributes
E The ZigBee Device Profile Services
F DSSS Symbol-to-Chip Mapping Tables
G Pulse Shaping Filters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 22nd September 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750683937
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558479
About the Author
Shahin Farahani
Affiliations and Expertise
System Engineer, Freescale Semiconductor
Reviews
From the Foreword: "I recommend this book to system designers, technical managers, wireless engineers, and researchers who are interested in gaining a comprehensive understanding of the principals and applications of ZigBee for low-power, low-data-rate wireless networking." --Dr. Robert F. Heile, Chairman of IEEE 802.15 and ZigBee Alliance
"This book provides a one stop reference for the 802.15.4 PHY and MAC Layers and the ZigBee Networking Layer including the practical challenges in the deployment of these wireless networks." --Clinton Powell, Freescale Wireless Connectivity Operations Global Platform Systems Chief Architect, Chair of IEEE 802.15.4 Task Group C and Secretary of ZigBee Alliance ZigBee Qualification Group
"ZigBee Wireless Networks and Transceivers provides a handy reference for developers of ZigBee and 802.15.4 based networks." --Phil Beecher, Software Team Leader, Integration UK Ltd, Chair of IEEE 802.15.4 Task Group D and Vice Chair/Secretary of IEEE 802.15.4 Task Group E.