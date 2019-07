Zigbee Wireless Networking

ZigBee is a standard based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard for wireless personal networks. This standard allows for the creation of very lost cost and low power networks - these applications run for years rather than months. These networks are created from sensors and actuators and can wireless control many electrical products such as remote controls, medical, industrial, and security sensors.

Hundreds of companies are creating applications including Mitsubishi, Motorola, Freescale, and Siemens. This book is written for engineers who plan to develop ZigBee applications and networks, to understand how they work, and to evaluate this technology to see if it is appropriate to a particular project. This book does not simply state facts but explains what ZigBee can do through detailed code examples.