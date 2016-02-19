Zeta Potential in Colloid Science
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Authors: Robert J. Hunter
Editors: R. H. Ottewill R. L. Rowell
eBook ISBN: 9781483214085
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 1988
Page Count: 398
Description
Zeta Potential in Colloid Science: Principles and Applications covers the concept of the zeta potential in colloid chemical theory. The book discusses the charge and potential distribution at interfaces; the calculation of the zeta potential; and the experimental techniques used in the measurement of electrokinetic parameters. The text also describes the electroviscous and viscoelectric effects; applications of the zeta potential to areas of colloid science; and the influence of simple inorganic ions or more complex adsorbates on zeta potential. Physical chemists and people involved in the study of colloid science will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Origin and classification of electrokinetic effects
1.2 The zeta potential and the surface of shear
1.3 Significance of zeta potential
1.4 Outline of the structure of this treatment
1.5 The basic equations
References
Chapter 2 Charge and Potential Distribution at Interfaces
2.1 The electrostatic potential of a phase
2.2 Mechanism of charge development at interfaces
2.3 The potential and charge distribution in the electrical double layer (classical theory)
2.3.1 The flat plate model
2.3.2 The double layer around a sphere
2.3.3 The double layer around a cylinder
2.4 Modifications to the Gouy-Chapman theory for flat plates
2.4.1 The inner (compact) layer
2.4.2 The dielectric permittivity of the inner region
2.4.3 The discreteness of charge effect
2.4.4 The diffuse layer
2.5 The double layer around a sphere
2.5.1 The exact solution of the Poisson-Boltzmann equation
2.5.2 Analytical approximations
2.5.3 Correction for finite ion size
2.5.4 The compact layer around a sphere
2.6 The double layer around a cylinder
2.7 The double diffuse double layer
References
Chapter 3 The Calculation of Zeta Potential
I. Classical Theory
3.1 Electro-osmosis
3.2 Streaming Potential
3.3 Electrophoresis
3.4 Sedimentation potential
II. More Recent Development
3.5 Electro-osmosis
3.6 Streaming potential
3.7 Electrophoresis
3.8 The sedimentation potential
3.9 Validity of the electrokinetic equations
References
Chapter 4 Measurement of Electrokinetic Parameters
4.1 Electro-osmosis
4.1.1 Electrical measurements
4.1.2 Measurement of liquid volume
4.1.3 Flow in a single closed capillary
4.1.4 Electro-osmotic counter pressure
4.2 Streaming potential measurements
4.2.1 Cells for use with powders
4.2.2 The electrical measurements
4.2.3 Pressure measurement
4.2.4 The cell packing
4.2.5 Data treatment
4.2.6 Measurement of streaming current
4.2.7 Sinusoidal measurements
4.3 Electrophoresis measurements
4.3.1 Microelectrophoresis
4.3.2 Moving boundary methods
4.3.3 Tracer electrophoresis
4.3.4 The mass transport method
4.3.5 Electrophoretic light scattering
4.3.6 Non-uniform field measurements
4.3.7 Other procedures
4.4 Sedimentation potential
References
Chapter 5 Electroviscous and Viscoelectric Effects
5.1 Porous plugs and capillaries
5.1.1 The primary electroviscous effect
5.1.2 The secondary electroviscous effect
5.1.3 The tertiary electroviscous effect
5.1.4 Experimental data on the electroviscous effect in capillary systems
5.2 Suspensions of spherical particles
5.2.1 The primary electroviscous effect
5.2.2 The secondary electroviscous effect
5.2.3 Experimental evidence on the primary and secondary electroviscous effects in suspensions
5.2.4 The tertiary electroviscous effect
5.3 The viscoelectric effect
5.3.1 Modified viscosity and permittivity in the double layer
5.4 Position of the plane of shear
References
Chapter 6 Applications of the Zeta Potential
6.1 Ionic adsorption at interfaces
6.2 Simple inorganic ions as solutes
6.2.1 Potential-determining and indifferent ions
6.2.2 The point of zero charge
6.2.3 The isoelectric point
6.2.4 Specifically adsorbed ions
6.3 Charge and potential distribution for the Gouy-Chapman-Stern-Grahame (GCSG) model of the interface
6.4 Zeta potential and colloid stability
6.5 Sedimentation volume and settling time
6.6 Electrophoretic deposition
6.7 Flotation
6.7.1 Collector adsorption
6.7.2 Activation
6.7.3 The slime coating problem
6.8 Correlation of zeta with other properties
References
Chapter 7 Influence of Simple Inorganic Ions on Zeta Potential
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Surfaces obeying the Nernst equation
7.2.1 The silver halide-water interface
7.2.2 The calcium oxalate system
7.3 The polymer colloid-water interface
7.3.1 General electrokinetic properties of polymer colloids
7.3.2 Site-dissociation models of the polymer colloid-water interface
7.4 The oxide-water interface
7.4.1 General electrokinetic properties of oxidewater interfaces
7.4.2 Ageing, solubility and leaching reactions
7.4.3 The porous gel model of the oxide-solution interface
7.4.4 The site-dissociation model for oxides
7.4.5 Site-dissociation-site-binding models for oxides
7.4.6 The Stern model of the oxide-solution interface
7.5 Clay mineral systems
7.6 Application to other surfaces
References
Chapter 8 Influence of More Complex Adsorbates on Zeta Potential
8.1 Specific adsorption of simple metal ions
8.2 Surfactant adsorption
8.2.1 Ionic surfactant adsorption on Agi
8.2.2 Ionic surfactant adsorption on hydrophilic surfaces (e.g. oxides)
8.2.3 Ionic surfactant adsorption on other surfaces
8.2.4 Non-ionic surfactant adsorption
8.3 Adsorption of hydrolysable metal ions
8.4 Adsorption of neutral polymers
8.5 Adsorption of polyelectrolytes
8.6 Adsorption of proteins
8.7 The interpretation of zeta potential
References
Appendix 1 Vector Calculus: The Equations of Poisson and of Navier and Stokes
A1.1 Scalar and vector fields
Al.2 The gradient of a scalar field
A1.3 Divergence of a vector field
A1.4 Poisson's equation
Al.5 The Navier-Stokes equation
A1.6 Shear stress and viscosity
A1.7 The curl of a vector field
References
Appendix 2 Electrical Units
Reference
Appendix 3 Viscous Flow of a Fluid
Appendix 4 The Stern Adsorption Isotherm
Appendix 5 Interaction between Colloidal Particles
A5.1 Interaction between approaching double layers
A5.1.1 The Debye-Hückel approximation
A5.1.2 Small degrees of double-layer overlap
A5.1.3 For very large degrees of interaction and high potentials
A5.2 The force between colloidal particles
References
Appendix 6 The Gibbs Adsorption Isotherm at Charged Interfaces
A6.1 The surface potential of the Agi crystal
Reference
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 9th December 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214085
