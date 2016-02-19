Zeta Potential in Colloid Science

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Origin and classification of electrokinetic effects

1.2 The zeta potential and the surface of shear

1.3 Significance of zeta potential

1.4 Outline of the structure of this treatment

1.5 The basic equations

References

Chapter 2 Charge and Potential Distribution at Interfaces

2.1 The electrostatic potential of a phase

2.2 Mechanism of charge development at interfaces

2.3 The potential and charge distribution in the electrical double layer (classical theory)

2.3.1 The flat plate model

2.3.2 The double layer around a sphere

2.3.3 The double layer around a cylinder

2.4 Modifications to the Gouy-Chapman theory for flat plates

2.4.1 The inner (compact) layer

2.4.2 The dielectric permittivity of the inner region

2.4.3 The discreteness of charge effect

2.4.4 The diffuse layer

2.5 The double layer around a sphere

2.5.1 The exact solution of the Poisson-Boltzmann equation

2.5.2 Analytical approximations

2.5.3 Correction for finite ion size

2.5.4 The compact layer around a sphere

2.6 The double layer around a cylinder

2.7 The double diffuse double layer

References

Chapter 3 The Calculation of Zeta Potential

I. Classical Theory

3.1 Electro-osmosis

3.2 Streaming Potential

3.3 Electrophoresis

3.4 Sedimentation potential

II. More Recent Development

3.5 Electro-osmosis

3.6 Streaming potential

3.7 Electrophoresis

3.8 The sedimentation potential

3.9 Validity of the electrokinetic equations

References

Chapter 4 Measurement of Electrokinetic Parameters

4.1 Electro-osmosis

4.1.1 Electrical measurements

4.1.2 Measurement of liquid volume

4.1.3 Flow in a single closed capillary

4.1.4 Electro-osmotic counter pressure

4.2 Streaming potential measurements

4.2.1 Cells for use with powders

4.2.2 The electrical measurements

4.2.3 Pressure measurement

4.2.4 The cell packing

4.2.5 Data treatment

4.2.6 Measurement of streaming current

4.2.7 Sinusoidal measurements

4.3 Electrophoresis measurements

4.3.1 Microelectrophoresis

4.3.2 Moving boundary methods

4.3.3 Tracer electrophoresis

4.3.4 The mass transport method

4.3.5 Electrophoretic light scattering

4.3.6 Non-uniform field measurements

4.3.7 Other procedures

4.4 Sedimentation potential

References

Chapter 5 Electroviscous and Viscoelectric Effects

5.1 Porous plugs and capillaries

5.1.1 The primary electroviscous effect

5.1.2 The secondary electroviscous effect

5.1.3 The tertiary electroviscous effect

5.1.4 Experimental data on the electroviscous effect in capillary systems

5.2 Suspensions of spherical particles

5.2.1 The primary electroviscous effect

5.2.2 The secondary electroviscous effect

5.2.3 Experimental evidence on the primary and secondary electroviscous effects in suspensions

5.2.4 The tertiary electroviscous effect

5.3 The viscoelectric effect

5.3.1 Modified viscosity and permittivity in the double layer

5.4 Position of the plane of shear

References

Chapter 6 Applications of the Zeta Potential

6.1 Ionic adsorption at interfaces

6.2 Simple inorganic ions as solutes

6.2.1 Potential-determining and indifferent ions

6.2.2 The point of zero charge

6.2.3 The isoelectric point

6.2.4 Specifically adsorbed ions

6.3 Charge and potential distribution for the Gouy-Chapman-Stern-Grahame (GCSG) model of the interface

6.4 Zeta potential and colloid stability

6.5 Sedimentation volume and settling time

6.6 Electrophoretic deposition

6.7 Flotation

6.7.1 Collector adsorption

6.7.2 Activation

6.7.3 The slime coating problem

6.8 Correlation of zeta with other properties

References

Chapter 7 Influence of Simple Inorganic Ions on Zeta Potential

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surfaces obeying the Nernst equation

7.2.1 The silver halide-water interface

7.2.2 The calcium oxalate system

7.3 The polymer colloid-water interface

7.3.1 General electrokinetic properties of polymer colloids

7.3.2 Site-dissociation models of the polymer colloid-water interface

7.4 The oxide-water interface

7.4.1 General electrokinetic properties of oxidewater interfaces

7.4.2 Ageing, solubility and leaching reactions

7.4.3 The porous gel model of the oxide-solution interface

7.4.4 The site-dissociation model for oxides

7.4.5 Site-dissociation-site-binding models for oxides

7.4.6 The Stern model of the oxide-solution interface

7.5 Clay mineral systems

7.6 Application to other surfaces

References

Chapter 8 Influence of More Complex Adsorbates on Zeta Potential

8.1 Specific adsorption of simple metal ions

8.2 Surfactant adsorption

8.2.1 Ionic surfactant adsorption on Agi

8.2.2 Ionic surfactant adsorption on hydrophilic surfaces (e.g. oxides)

8.2.3 Ionic surfactant adsorption on other surfaces

8.2.4 Non-ionic surfactant adsorption

8.3 Adsorption of hydrolysable metal ions

8.4 Adsorption of neutral polymers

8.5 Adsorption of polyelectrolytes

8.6 Adsorption of proteins

8.7 The interpretation of zeta potential

References

Appendix 1 Vector Calculus: The Equations of Poisson and of Navier and Stokes

A1.1 Scalar and vector fields

Al.2 The gradient of a scalar field

A1.3 Divergence of a vector field

A1.4 Poisson's equation

Al.5 The Navier-Stokes equation

A1.6 Shear stress and viscosity

A1.7 The curl of a vector field

References

Appendix 2 Electrical Units

Reference

Appendix 3 Viscous Flow of a Fluid

Appendix 4 The Stern Adsorption Isotherm

Appendix 5 Interaction between Colloidal Particles

A5.1 Interaction between approaching double layers

A5.1.1 The Debye-Hückel approximation

A5.1.2 Small degrees of double-layer overlap

A5.1.3 For very large degrees of interaction and high potentials

A5.2 The force between colloidal particles

References

Appendix 6 The Gibbs Adsorption Isotherm at Charged Interfaces

A6.1 The surface potential of the Agi crystal

Reference

Index

