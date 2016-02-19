Zero-Symmetric Graphs: Trivalent Graphical Regular Representations of Groups describes the zero-symmetric graphs with not more than 120 vertices.The graphs considered in this text are finite, connected, vertex-transitive and trivalent.

This book is organized into three parts encompassing 25 chapters. The first part reviews the different classes of zero-symmetric graphs, according to the number of essentially different edges incident at each vertex, namely, the S, T, and Z classes. The remaining two parts discuss the theorem and characteristics of type 1Z and 3Z graphs. These parts explore Cayley graphs of specific groups, including the parameters of Cayley graphs of groups.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians, computer scientists, and researchers.