Zero-Day Exploit: - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836098, 9780080543925

Zero-Day Exploit:

1st Edition

Countdown to Darkness

Editors: Marcus Sachs
Authors: Rob Shein
eBook ISBN: 9780080543925
Paperback ISBN: 9781931836098
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 16th July 2004
Page Count: 412
The realistic portrayals of researching, developing, and ultimately defending the Internet from a malicious "Zero-Day" attack will appeal to every corner of the IT community. Although finctional, the numerous accounts of real events and references to real people will ring true with every member of the security community. This book will also satisfy those not on the "inside" of this community, who are fascinated by the real tactics and motives of criminal, malicous hackers and those who defent the Internet from them.

  • The realistic portrayals of researching, developing, and ultimately defending the Internet from a malicious "Zero-Day" attack will appeal to every corner of the IT community.

  • This book will entertain, educate, and enlighten the security and IT community about the world of elite security professionals who safeguard the Internet from the most dangerous cyber criminals and terrorists.

  • Although finctional, the numerous accounts of real events and references to real people will ring true with every member of the security community.

Security specialists, cyber-terrorism buffs, and fans of hi-tech war thrillers

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080543925
Paperback ISBN:
9781931836098

