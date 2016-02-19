Zeolites: Facts, Figures, Future, Volume 49

This two-volume work contains over 140 papers which, together, reflect the current status of zeolite science and technology encompassing high and low silica zeolites, pillared clays, molecular sieves, microporous metallosilicates, crystalline silica polymorphs, crystalline microporous aluminophosphates and their isomorphically substituted forms.

The five plenary invited lectures summarize current knowledge and address a number of topical areas such as the enumeration of theoretically possible frameworks, the use of sophisticated physical methods to unravel and characterise new molecular sieve materials, the potential of molecular sieves as catalysts for chemical intermediate and commodity synthesis and conversion, the role of zeolites in fluid catalytic cracking, and new zeolitic materials.

Specific aspects of zeolite science are highlighted in the ten keynote lectures of which three are on synthesis and modification, one on new materials, one on characterization, two on structure and theory, one on metals in zeolites, and two on catalytic topics. All the contributions in this book reflect the high quality of research being carried out throughout the zeolite community.