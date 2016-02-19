Zeolites: Facts, Figures, Future, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(Listed here are the plenary and keynote lectures only). I. Plenary Lectures. Advances in the structural analysis of zeolites, zeolitic precursors and their analogues (J.M. Thomas). Towards a comprehensive mathematical theory for the topology and geometry of microporous materials (J.V. Smith). Application of zeolites in fluid catalytic cracking and related processes (A. Corma). Zeolites: catalysts for the synthesis of organic compounds (W.F. Hölderich). New zeolites and other microporous materials (D.E.W. Vaughan). II. Synthesis and Modification. Are the general laws of crystal growth applicable to zeolite synthesis? (F. Di Renzo et al.). Applications of MAS-NMR spectroscopy to the study of faujasites synthesis (D.M. Ginter et al.). Synthesis of aluminophosphates and element substituted aluminophosphate VPI-5 (M.E. Davies et al.). III. New Materials and Pillared Clays. The next generation: synthesis, characterization and structure of metal sulfide-based microporous solids (R.L. Bedard et al.). IV. Natural Zeolites and Utilization. V. Characterization. Multitechnique analysis of the lattice structures of highly siliceous zeolites (C.A. Fyfe et al.). VI. Structure and Theory. On the use of graphs in zeolite structural chemistry (W.M. Meier). Modelling of the adsorption of aromatics on silicalite on molecular statistical basis (B. Grauert et al.). VII. Adsorption and Diffusion. VIII. Metals in Zeolites. Design of metal clusters in NaY zeolite (S.T. Homeyer, W.M.H. Sachtler). IX. Catalysis. Reactions of electrophilic substitutions on zeolite catalysts. Aniline alkylation by methanol (K.G. Ione, O.V. Kikhtyanin). The spaciousness index: a useful catalytic method for probing the effective pore width of molecular sieves (J. Weitkamp et al.). Author Index. Keyword Index.
Description
This two-volume work contains over 140 papers which, together, reflect the current status of zeolite science and technology encompassing high and low silica zeolites, pillared clays, molecular sieves, microporous metallosilicates, crystalline silica polymorphs, crystalline microporous aluminophosphates and their isomorphically substituted forms.
The five plenary invited lectures summarize current knowledge and address a number of topical areas such as the enumeration of theoretically possible frameworks, the use of sophisticated physical methods to unravel and characterise new molecular sieve materials, the potential of molecular sieves as catalysts for chemical intermediate and commodity synthesis and conversion, the role of zeolites in fluid catalytic cracking, and new zeolitic materials.
Specific aspects of zeolite science are highlighted in the ten keynote lectures of which three are on synthesis and modification, one on new materials, one on characterization, two on structure and theory, one on metals in zeolites, and two on catalytic topics. All the contributions in this book reflect the high quality of research being carried out throughout the zeolite community.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1463
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- Published:
- 1st July 1989
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887234
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
P.A. Jacobs Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim
R.A. van Santen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Eindhoven University of Technology, Eindhoven, The Netherlands