Zeolites and Related Microporous Materials: State of the Art 1994 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444818478, 9780080879932

Zeolites and Related Microporous Materials: State of the Art 1994, Volume 84

1st Edition

Editors: W. Hölderich H.G. Karge J. Weitkamp H. Pfeifer
eBook ISBN: 9780080879932
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th July 1994
Page Count: 2363
Table of Contents

(Due to limitations of space, only section headings and plenary lectures are given). Part A: I. Synthesis (41 papers). Plenary Lecture: Zeolites and their Mechanism of Synthesis (E.J.P. Feijen, J.A. Martens, P.A. Jacobs). II. Structure and Characterization (68 papers). Plenary Lecture: Advances in Powder Diffraction Methods for Zeolite Structure Analysis (L.B. McCusker). Part B: III. Modification (30 papers). IV. Diffusion and Adsorption (29 papers). Plenary Lecture: Exciting New Advances in Diffusion of Sorbates in Zeolites and Microporous Materials (L.V.C. Rees). Catalysis - First Part (15 papers). Plenary Lectures: Catalysis by Zeolites - Science and Technology (W.O. Haag). Zeolites in Environmental Catalysis (M. Iwamoto). Part C: Catalysis – Second Part (68 papers). VI. Theory and Modelling (18 papers). Plenary Lecture: Structure and Reactivity of Zeolite Catalysts: Atomistic Modelling using ab initio Techniques (J. Sauer). VII. Industrial Applications and Novel Materials (16 papers). Plenary Lecture: Industrial Applications of Zeolite Catalysis (J.E. Naber, K.P. de Jong, W.H.J. Stork, H.P.C.E. Kuipers, M.F.M. Post). Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

These proceedings, comprising 7 plenary lectures, 100 oral and 175 poster presentations, reflect present activities in the field of microporous materials. The International Zeolite Conferences are devoted to all aspects of zeolite science and technology. The term zeolite is to be understood in its broadest sense comprising all kinds of crystalline microporous materials regardless of their composition (e.g. aluminosilicates and other metallosilicates, silica, aluminophosphates, gallophosphates etc.), occurring in nature or synthesized by man. Mesoporous silica, aluminosilicates and other metallosilicates, as recently discovered are also included. Zeolite catalysis continues to be an area of particular interest, not only the classical hydrocarbon conversions but also zeolite catalysis of oxidation reactions, formation of a greater variety of organic compounds and environmental catalysis. Much work has been done on the synthesis of zeolites and zeolite-like materials, which is reflected in the large number of contributions to these proceedings. Improvement of techniques for investigation has stimulated interest in adsorption and diffusion studies. Other areas enjoying increasing attention are modelling, theory, and novel materials.

Details

No. of pages:
2363
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080879932

About the Editors

W. Hölderich Editor

Institute of Chemical Technology and Heterogeneous Catalysis, University of Technology (RWTH), Aachen, Germany

H.G. Karge Editor

Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society, D-14195 Berlin, Germany

J. Weitkamp Editor

University of Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany

H. Pfeifer Editor

Karl-Marx-Universität Leipzig, Leipzig, FRG

