Zeolites and Related Materials: Trends Targets and Challenges(SET), Volume 174
1st Edition
4th International FEZA Conference, 2-6 September 2008, Paris, France
The present book "Zeolites and Related Materials: Trends, Targets and Challenges" reports the communications that have been presented at the 4th International FEZA (Federation of European Zeolite Associations) Conference in Paris, September 3-6, 2008. It gives an excellent overview of the present state of the art of ordered nanoporous solids including zeolites as well as synthetic layered materials (clays), nanosized molecular sieves, ordered mesoporous solids, metal-organic-framework compounds (MOFs), carbons, etc. with emphasis on the synthesis, comprehensive characterization and advanced applications. The significant research activities in this domain are due to the outstanding properties of those nanoporous materials that concentrate the collaborative efforts of researchers from material science, chemistry, physical chemistry and physics. The understanding and development of the unique properties of porous materials relies on a unique blend of multidisciplinary knowledge covering material science, with the implication of organic and colloid chemistry, to prepare micro- and mesoporous materials; surface and adsorption sciences sustained by theory and modelling to understand the peculiar behaviour of molecules in confined systems; special branches of catalysis, physics, chemical engineering and life science to design novel applications.
- This book summarizes the developments in the area of nanoporous solids at the dawn of the 21st century, useful for both students/young researchers entering the field of nanoporous materials, as well as for senior scientists
- Also summarizes the new family of porous compounds, e.g. MOF's and ordered porous carbon
- The present state-of-the-art and prospects of nanoporous solids for advanced applications is discussed
Research institutions, universities, scientists and researchers with particular interest in material science, chemistry, surface science, colloidal chemistry, biochemistry and physical chemistry.
Plenary lectures.
Invited lectures.
Part A. Synthesis and modification of microporous and mesoporous materials.
Part B. Metal organic frameworks (MOFs) and sol-gel materials.
Part C. Natural zeolites.
Part D. Adsorption, separation and diffusion.
Part E. Films and membranes.
Part F. Theory and modelling.
Part G. Characterization of micro and mesoporous solids.
Part H. Catalysis.
Antoine Gedeon
Université Pierre et Marie Curie - Paris VI, F-75252 Paris, France
Pascale Massiani
Université Pierre et Marie Curie - Paris VI, F-75252 Paris, France
Florence Babonneau
Université Pierre et Marie Curie - Paris VI, F-75252 Paris, France