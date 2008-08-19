Zeolites and Related Materials: Trends Targets and Challenges(SET), Volume 174

The present book "Zeolites and Related Materials: Trends, Targets and Challenges" reports the communications that have been presented at the 4th International FEZA (Federation of European Zeolite Associations) Conference in Paris, September 3-6, 2008. It gives an excellent overview of the present state of the art of ordered nanoporous solids including zeolites as well as synthetic layered materials (clays), nanosized molecular sieves, ordered mesoporous solids, metal-organic-framework compounds (MOFs), carbons, etc. with emphasis on the synthesis, comprehensive characterization and advanced applications. The significant research activities in this domain are due to the outstanding properties of those nanoporous materials that concentrate the collaborative efforts of researchers from material science, chemistry, physical chemistry and physics. The understanding and development of the unique properties of porous materials relies on a unique blend of multidisciplinary knowledge covering material science, with the implication of organic and colloid chemistry, to prepare micro- and mesoporous materials; surface and adsorption sciences sustained by theory and modelling to understand the peculiar behaviour of molecules in confined systems; special branches of catalysis, physics, chemical engineering and life science to design novel applications.