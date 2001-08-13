Zeolites and Mesoporous Materials at the Dawn of the 21st Century, Volume 135
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 13th International Zeolite Conference, Montpellier, France, 8-13 July 2001
Table of Contents
Section Headings. Mineralogy of Natural Zeolite. Zeolite Nucleation and Growth. New Methods of Zeolite Synthesis. Isomorphous Substitutions. Synthesis of New Materials. Fundamentals of Micelle Templating. New Mesoporous Molecular Sieves. Syntheses with Non-Ionic surfactants. Crystal Structure Determination. Host-Guest Chemistry. Post-synthesis Modification. In-situ Spectroscopy and Catalysis. Frameworks and Acid Sites. Frameworks, Cations, Clusters. Modelling and Theoretical Studies A. Modelling and Theoretical Studies B. Principles of Adsorption. Adsorption and Separation Process. Diffusion: Fundamental Approach. Zeolite Membranes and Films. Nanocomposite Fundamentals and Applications. Advanced Materials. Micro-and Mesoporous Materials in Fine Chemistry. New Routes to Hydrocarbon Activation. Conversion of Aromatics. Catalysis for Oil Refining. Selective Oxidation and Sulfar Resistance. Confinement and Physical Chemistry for Catalysis. New Approaches to Catalyst Preparation. Environmental Catalysis. Environment-Friendly Applications of Zeolites. Zeolite Minerals and Health Sciences.
Description
The Zeolites and Mesporous Materials at the Dawn of the 21st Century Proceedings are the expression of the oral and poster communications which where presented during the 13th International Zeolite Conference (IZC). They are subdivided into 32 thematic sessions starting from the genesis of materials to their applications through their characterisation. The paper volume contains the full texts of the 5 plenary and 6 keynote lectures and informative summaries of 150 oral and 540 poster presentations. These contributions have been selected among the 903 submissions received from a total of 57 countries!
In order to gather all the communications in a handy document, the full texts of oral and poster presentations are available in CD-ROM.
Besides the fields of zeolite science always represented at IZC (synthesis, characterisation, catalysis, etc¿), some subjects strengthened their position (mesoporous materials, theory and modelling), new areas emerge (advanced materials, environmental and life sciences) and older ones regain interest (natural zeolites). The understanding and development of the unique properties of porous materials relies on a unique blend of multidisciplinary knowledge: material science, with the implication of organic and colloid chemistry, to prepare micro- and mesoporous materials, surface and adsorption science sustained by theory and modelling to understand the peculiar behaviour of molecules in confined systems, special branches of catalysis, physics, chemical engineering and life science to design novel applications. The gathering of these elements is at the basis of a fruitful and evolutionary zeolite science, as it is hopefully reflected by these proceedings.
Readership
For scientists and engineers working in the area of zeolitic science, catalysis and materials science.
About the Editors
A. Galarneau Editor
F. Di Renzo Editor
F. Fajula Editor
Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Montpellier, Montpellier Cedex, France
J. Vedrine Editor
University of Liverpool, Liverpool, L69 3BX, UK