Zeolite Chemistry and Catalysis, Volume 69
1st Edition
Only a selection of the contents is listed here. Hydrocarbon Transformations over Analogues and Derivatives of Zeolite Y (J. Dwyer et al.). Isomorphous Substitution in Zeolitic Frameworks: Procedures and Characterization (J.C. Vedrine). Introduction of Cations into Zeolites by Solid-State Reactions (H.G. Karge, H.K. Beyer). Zeolite-hosted Metals and Semiconductors as Advanced Materials (G. Schulz-Ekloff). Isomorphous Substitution in Zeolites: A Route for the Preparation of Novel Catalysts (G. Belussi, V. Fattore). Zeolite Synthesis with Metal Chelate Complexes (K.J. Balkus, Jr. et al.). On the Possibility of Generation of Brønsted Acidity by Silicon Incorporation in Very Large Pore AlPO4 Molecular Sieves (J.A. Martens et al.). Factors Affecting the Crystallization of Zeolite ZSM-48 (G. Giordano et al.). Structure and Photocorrosion of NaX Hosted Q-Size Metal Sulfide Particles (M. Wark et al.). Zn-Doped HZSM5 Catalysts for Propane Aromatization (M. Guisnet et al.). NO Decomposition on Cu-Incorporated A-Zeolites under the Reaction Condition of Excess Oxygen with a Small Amount of Hydrocarbons (T. Inui et al.). New Porous Materials from Layered Compounds (A. Clearfield et al.). Author Index. Subject Index.
These proceedings reflect recent developments in the field of zeolite chemistry and catalysis with an emphasis on the role of a modifying component on the properties of the molecular sieve material. The plenary lectures and contributed papers concentrate on the problem of isomorphous substitution in a zeolitic framework; on the occlusion and the structure of metal, metal oxide, and metal sulphide clusters and complexes in the intracrystalline void volume of molecular sieves and zeolites as well as in the interlaminar space of layered compounds.
Catalytic applications are discussed, not only in regard to traditional hydrocarbon transformation, but also in such areas as: reduction of SO2, decomposition of NO, reactions of sulphur containing compounds and conversion of CO, CO2 to hydrocarbons or of alcohols to oxygenated products.
Because the book provides valuable data and information on new achievements in the zeolite material science and application, it will be of considerable interest to all research groups involved in zeolite science.
- 513
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- 17th September 1991
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080887227
@qu:...will be welcomed as a useful addition to the libraries of the international research fraternity working on porous crystals. @source:Zeolites @qu:...is a very useful book which should be interesting to any practising zeolite or catalysis chemistry, and is a valuable addition to any university or industrial library. @source:Chemistry in Britain
L. Kubelková Editor
B. Wichterlová Editor
Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czechoslovakia
P.A. Jacobs Editor
Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim
N.I. Jaeger Editor
Institute of Applied and Physical Chemistry, University of Bremen, Bremen, Germany